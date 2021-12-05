Opinion: To reduce ozone, cut emissions at the source

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Composting is a concentrated effort that many Californians don’t bother with, but as of New Year’s Day, they may have to think twice about whether to throw a banana peel or coffee grinds in the trash. Organic waste for composting. (Photo by Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A law aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in landfills and food waste was signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown back in 2016. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, but many of the state’s major cities – including San Diego, Sacramento, and Los Angeles – won’t be ready to...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO