Opinion: To reduce ozone, cut emissions at the source

Twelve Selectees Will Develop and Demonstrate Technologies to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Oil, Gas, and Coal Sectors. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $35 million in funding for twelve projects focused on developing technologies to reduce methane emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries. DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year (REMEDY) program was unveiled earlier this year for universities and private companies focused on dramatically reducing U.S. methane emissions. These projects will support President Biden’s U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, announced at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which seeks to reduce methane emissions and promote American innovation and manufacturing of new technologies to achieve climate goals.
