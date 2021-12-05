ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Some of China’s major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande’s debt crisis. China Evergrande, wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on Friday that...

#Debt Crisis#Chinese Yuan#Chinese Market#Reuters#China Evergrande#Moody#Wechat#Huafa Industrial#Abs#The Securities Times#Cicc
