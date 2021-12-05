ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun

Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
IOWA STATE
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net

Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?

Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
BOSTON, MA
Texas-Sized Stand Off

Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
DALLAS, TX
Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy

Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
Pilots Return to Seattle for UW Invitational

• The Pilot will be traveling to Seattle again for the UW Invitational this Saturday, Jan. 28. • The meet will begin with the Women's 3000 Meter run (Heats 1-3) at 9:30 a.m. in the Dempsey. • General admission is $10 per person, while children under 12 are free. •...
SEATTLE, WA

