Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Some of China’s major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande’s debt crisis. China Evergrande, wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on Friday that...

IN THIS ARTICLE
