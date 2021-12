Tents are among the many new things making their way into Fortnite Chapter 3. Tents are the next iteration of the Campfire in Fortnite but can do far more things than just recovering your health. These have a wide range of purposes and can be used in different scenarios as and when required. Whether you have already come across these new tents in the game or are still looking to use one, here’s all you need to know about the new tents in Fortnite Chapter 3.

