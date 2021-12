A volcanic eruption in Indonesia has sent smoke and ash flying 40,000ft in the air and has triggered panic on the island of Java. Videos shared on social media show locals fleeing from the huge plume as ash falls from the sky.Around 2.50pm on Saturday, Mount Semeru erupted in Lumajang City. So far, no casualties have been reported but evacuation operations are ongoing.A resident living in a nearby village posted a photo of the eruption on social media, writing; “Friends, please pray for me, I hope my family is fine, Just now, it’s really bursting.” The region was...

