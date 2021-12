The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that inflation has hit a 39-year high as President Joe Biden continues to try to quell fears about rising prices. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose increased by 6.8 per cent in the past twelve months before seasonal adjustment. The CPI-U also increased by 0.8 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis in November.The largest contributors to rising costs were gasoline, shelter, food, used vehicles and new vehicles. The energy index rose 3.5 per cent as gasoline spiked 6.1 per cent. Conversely, the index for food increased 0.7...

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO