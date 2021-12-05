Memory Puzzle - Mystery Mermaids

Battlefield 2042 includes a nice little Easter Egg that players have discovered, and it involves the game's lovable (and deadly) robotic "dog," the Ranger. Rangers can be called in by players over the course of the match, roaming the battlefield firing at enemies and serving as personal bodyguards. Even though there is no button prompt to do so, players have discovered that getting close to a Ranger and holding the interact button will show you a special animation in which your character kneels down to give the lovable robot a pat on its cute, camera-lens head. You can check the Easter Egg below via a video shared by the official Battlefield Twitter account.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO