Memory Puzzle - Mystery Mermaids

Gamespot
 6 days ago

Memory Puzzle - Mystery Mermaids

www.gamespot.com

chemistryworld.com

December 2021 puzzles

This month there are only two prize puzzles: the cryptic elements crossword and the quick regular crossword. For each crossword, a winner will be selected from all the correct entries received. Each winner will receive a hamper just in time for Christmas. You can enter both of the prize draws, but each entrant is only eligible to win one puzzle prize.
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: BR-ing it on

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are B and R, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 12. Island in French Polynesia with a repetitive name (2 wds.) 13. Cub in a Hanna-Barbera cartoon (3 wds.)
Gamespot

SGS Day of Infamy

SGS Day of Infamy
Gamespot

Sophistry - Love & Despair

Sophistry - Love & Despair
IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
Gamespot

You Can Pet The Heavily Armed Robodog In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 includes a nice little Easter Egg that players have discovered, and it involves the game's lovable (and deadly) robotic "dog," the Ranger. Rangers can be called in by players over the course of the match, roaming the battlefield firing at enemies and serving as personal bodyguards. Even though there is no button prompt to do so, players have discovered that getting close to a Ranger and holding the interact button will show you a special animation in which your character kneels down to give the lovable robot a pat on its cute, camera-lens head. You can check the Easter Egg below via a video shared by the official Battlefield Twitter account.
Gamespot

Alone Music

Alone Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gamezebo

I’m A Puzzle Is a Browser-Based Jigsaw Compendium with Custom Puzzles and More

Pastimes come and go, but the humble jigsaw will be around forever. Nothing else scratches that lazy Sunday afternoon itch. Things have moved on since the days of bent cardboard and lost pieces, however. I’m A Puzzle, from Unwind Media, is every jigsaw puzzle you’ll ever need, preserved in flawless digital condition for eternity.
Gamespot

Apex Legends' Wattson Can Apparently Play Games On Her Heirloom

Apex Legends' Wattson has finally got her Heirloom, the Energy Reader, as part of the recent Raiders Collection Event. The weapon's unique animations are shining a light on the static defender's nerdy side, showing her playing a handful of low-res games on the device. While Wattson's Energy Reader is wielded...
Gamespot

macthemikey

@vegantruth: Just a couple of guesses; forgive me if I'm (probably) way off.The first one sounds like Castlevania.The second sounds like Rescue on Fractalus. I'm betting this is wrong, because you don...
noobfeed.com

Puzzles for Clef Launches in 2022

Today Weasel Token and Freedom Games is inviting players to play hide and seek in Puzzles of Clef. With players navigating a beautiful magical island as they solve intricate puzzles in a world teeming with crystal mines, bamboo forests, and much more. "Puzzles for Clef is a cozy, peaceful, low-stress...
Gamespot

Elden Ring Story Trailer Explained

FromSoftware bestowed us with a brand new Elden Ring Trailer at The Game Awards. In the latest Elden Ring trailer, FromSoftware took a break from gameplay to show us Elden Ring Lore and what could be the Elden Ring Intro Cinematic. So, Dave Klein of DaveControl took a stab at breaking down some lore theories and speculation based on the newest Elden Ring trailer. Elden Ring releases February 25, 2022.
New Scientist

Puzzle #142: The joys of simultaneous equations

During lockdowns, I researched viral internet maths sensations. Several of them are what a teenager might recognise as simultaneous equations. In the emoji example above, smiley faces = 4 and blown minds = 5. Simultaneous equations without emojis are less likely to go viral, but can be more fun. Here are two of my favourites.
TrendHunter.com

Wooden Holiday Puzzles

'Puzzle-Storm's' holiday puzzles are the perfect activity to relax and have a hot chocolate on those cold, snowy nights. There are three-holiday puzzles for jigsaw fans to choose from 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE HAPPY HOLIDAYS,' 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE JINGLE BELLS,' and 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE CHRISTMAS MOOD.'. Each puzzle is rounded and...
Gamespot

White Shadows

White Shadows
Gamespot

Watermelon Game

Watermelon Game
Gamespot

2D Action Roguelite Have A Nice Death Revealed At The Game Awards

Perfect World Entertainment and Magic Design Studio have announced Have A Nice Death--or HAND--during The Game Awards 2021's pre-show festivities. The 2D action roguelite puts players in control of Death--the CEO of Death Incorporated, the company in charge of processing the souls of the dead--as he fights through the headquarters of his company trying to subdue "rogue employees who have been collecting too many souls." Each room of the massive headquarters is procedurally generated, with the heads of each department--called Sorrows--serving as the game's bosses.
Community Policy