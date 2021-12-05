Wright’s double-double sends High Point past Elon 83-77

KEENE, NH – A big game from Caleigh Ryan '22 was enough to push Wesleyan past Keene State Tuesday night. Ryan put together an 18-point, 16 rebound performance that included bringing down the game sealing rebound in the final seconds. She was joined in double figures by Maddie Clark '22 with 14 and Marina Petruzzi '22 with 10. The Cardinals were able to hang on in the final seconds, forcing two misses on the final possession to come home with the narrow victory. Wesleyan snaps their two game losing streak, improving to 4-3 on the year, while Keene State loses their second straight to fall to 3-4 on the year.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO