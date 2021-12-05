ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, EU and 20 other countries condemn Taliban for summary killings of ex-Afghan forces

By Divya Soundararajan
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The United States and a group of its allies have condemned the Taliban for allegedly targeting former police and intelligence officers in Afghanistan since seizing power.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” the countries said in a statement on Saturday.

A report published by the Human Rights Watch on Tuesday suggested that despite announcing amnesty, the Islamist militants continued to retaliate against the armed forces of the ousted Ashraf Ghani government. At least 100 former police and intelligence officers have been abducted or summarily executed since 15 August, the organisation said.

The Taliban have hunted down former officers using employment records left behind by the erstwhile government and have targeted those who surrendered and received letters guaranteeing their safety, the report said.

“We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban’s announced amnesty,” the statement issued by 22 governments, including the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and New Zealand, said on Saturday.

“We call on the Taliban to effectively enforce the amnesty for former members of the Afghan security forces and former government officials to ensure that it is upheld across the country and throughout their ranks,” they added.

The nations sought prompt, transparent investigation of these reported cases and urged Afghanistan’s new rulers to hold those responsible accountable. These steps must be clearly publicised “as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances”, the statement said, adding: “We will continue to measure the Taliban by their actions.”

The European Union , Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Ukraine have also signed the US-led statement.

The Human Rights Watch said in its report that “the pattern of the killings has sown terror throughout Afghanistan” as no one associated with the former government feels secure that they have escaped the threat of reprisal.

“The Ghani government collapsed so quickly that documents related to the security forces and those who cooperated with them were left behind,” the report added. “Taliban forces ... were able to obtain not only data on employees but also information on those who might have acted as informants.”

The Afghan government fell on 15 August after the Taliban laid siege on Kabul following the United States’ withdrawal of troops, ending a two-decade-long war.

On 21 September, the Taliban announced the establishment of a commission to investigate reports of human rights abuses and other crimes. But the commission has so far only announced arrests of a few members for theft and the dismissal of others for corruption.

The Independent

US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

A U.S. State Department envoy conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials on Friday about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base.The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet to Phnom Penh came days after the United States ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country.Chollet told journalists his discussions with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn involved issues related to Myanmar and China as well as the role Cambodia intends to play as the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
The Independent

Czechs to deploy troops in Poland to guard Belarus border

The Czech government approved a plan Wednesday to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days.Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment. That is expected to happen by the end of next week. The Czechs would join the similar numbers of troops deployed in Poland by Britain and Estonia Poland’s government and the European Union have accused authorities in Belarus of directing thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East to its...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
