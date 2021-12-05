ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Bomb squad rushes to hospital after WWII-era shell found in man’s rectum

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn army bomb squad rushed to a English hospital after a man was admitted with a WWII-era munition shell stuck in his rectum, according to local police. The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team rushed to Gloucestershire Royal...

nypost.com

Trish Scott
5d ago

Now I would like to know how you can slip ,fall and get a shell crammed up there. At least the hospital personnel got a laugh, they probably needed a break 😂

Alan Shaw
5d ago

RECTUM? IT NEARLY KILLED HIM!. ... Lmfao. hope I'm not the only one old enough to get that.

Casserine Toussaint
4d ago

I used to be the night registration clerk in a Harvard teaching hospital emergency room and you cannot believe what people will insert into their rectums in persuit of sexual pleasure.

