Bomb squad rushes to hospital after WWII-era shell found in man’s rectum

Detectives are probing the unexplained death of a Royal Navy Serviceman at a high-security nuclear submarine base in Scotland.Police Scotland received reports at around 12.30pm on Thursday that a man had been found dead at HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane.The deceased's death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem is due to take place.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained."A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: "We are aware of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO