Alice Ann Lonowski

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jussie Smollett’s defense lawyers said the actor is “100% innocent” and plan to appeal his conviction for lying to the police over a hate crime report, blaming the verdict on miscommunication and preconceived notions. “There’s a misapprehension and a misconception that people...
The prosecution rested its case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial after a fourth accuser testified that the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, forced themselves on her when she was 16. Mola Lenghi reports.
Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico. About 40 of the survivors were listed with “multiple contusions”...
LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. The High Court in...
Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82. Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. He had been battling cancer for 17 years.
