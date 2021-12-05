ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Frank and Donna Meister

Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blessed moments of your togetherness.... May this bond...

theindependent.com

Niles Daily Star

Donna P. Drolet

Donna P. Drolet, 96, died at the home of her daughter early Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Niles having been born in Niles on Feb. 22, 1925, to Byford and Rubie (Canfield) Jones, the eldest of four daughters. She married Louis P. Drolet on June 5, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in Niles. Together they raised five daughters, Mary Ellen Drolet, Margaret (Jerry) Hansen, Marla (Tim) Stuver and Marissa (Joseph) Ryder of Niles and Martha (Allan) Watrud, of Middleton, Wisconsin all of whom mourn her loss deeply. In addition to her five daughters, she leaves eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Dorlene Depoy Saratore, of Niles, also survives; two sisters, Anita (Kenneth) Cogswell and Ellen (Don) Morrow preceded her in death.
Grand Island Independent

Christmas guilt or Christmas grace?

Have you ever had anyone try to get what they wanted by making you feel guilty?. Here’s a rather extreme example of what one mother did to pour on the guilt. It’s a letter the daughter-in-law expects to get around the Christmas season. “Dear Darling Son and that...
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
yourvalley.net

Donna Bobit

Donna Louise Foster Bobit. 90, left this world on November 13, 2021 She passed away peacefully of natural causes. Donna was born in Alma, MI on December 31, 1930. She grew up in St. Louis, MI with her parents and two sisters. She loved trips to the Conery, a local ice cream and candy shop. She met her husband, Edward (Coach) Bobit in high school. They married in April 1949 and the newlyweds moved to Midland, MI where they both worked for Dow Chemical. Not long after, they moved to Illinois and raised their six children in Wilmette. Donna was a social butterfly who loved cooking and entertaining, hosting many memorable dinners and parties. She loved her country and often hosted Vietnam veterans for the holidays. Donna had a strong faith in God. She was known for her kindness and generosity, volunteering for many years at the House of Good Shephard, where she was a past president of the Woman’s Board. She loved all sports, particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
Courtney Love
Grand Island Independent

Bernadette Clare Cyboron

Justin and Shannan Cyboron of Council Bluffs, Iowa, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Bernadette Clare. She was born Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her sister, Charlotte, at...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
HollywoodLife

Jeremy Meeks Reveals His Secret To Co-Parenting With His Exes: ‘My Kids Changed My Life’

The ‘True To The Game 3’ star spoke about how his children are his biggest motivator in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. While being both an actor and model takes up plenty of time, Jeremy Meeks, 37, values his relationship and time with his kids above all else. The Dear Best Friend star explained his the secrets to co-parenting with his ex-wife Melissa Meeks, 41, and ex-girlfriend Chloe Green, 30, as well as the special bond he has with his two sons and stepson in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
Ok Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Boasts About Knowing 'Who You Are' After Daughter Mariah's Partner Audrey Kriss Bravely Comes Out As Transgender

Spreading the love! Meri Brown is sharing words to live by after daughter Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender. “The trick is that as long as you know who you are and what makes you happy it doesn’t matter how others see you,” the 50-year-old Sister Wives star shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 8.
Outsider.com

Bindi Sue Irwin Shouts Out Husband Chandler Powell with Breathtaking Photo

This time of year makes plenty of Outsiders extra thankful for those special people in their lives. As a wildlife conservationist, Bindi Sue Irwin, demonstrates in her latest Instagram post, it appears the international icon is extra thankful for her husband, Chandler Powell. Irwin shared a photo of herself and Powell to social media as they take in one jaw-dropping view that definitely has us thinking of warm summer days. Check it out.
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
