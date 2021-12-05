Frank and Donna Meister

Donna Louise Foster Bobit. 90, left this world on November 13, 2021 She passed away peacefully of natural causes. Donna was born in Alma, MI on December 31, 1930. She grew up in St. Louis, MI with her parents and two sisters. She loved trips to the Conery, a local ice cream and candy shop. She met her husband, Edward (Coach) Bobit in high school. They married in April 1949 and the newlyweds moved to Midland, MI where they both worked for Dow Chemical. Not long after, they moved to Illinois and raised their six children in Wilmette. Donna was a social butterfly who loved cooking and entertaining, hosting many memorable dinners and parties. She loved her country and often hosted Vietnam veterans for the holidays. Donna had a strong faith in God. She was known for her kindness and generosity, volunteering for many years at the House of Good Shephard, where she was a past president of the Woman’s Board. She loved all sports, particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs.

