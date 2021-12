Detroit took on the expansion Seattle Kraken tonight at Little Caesars Arena. The Kraken have struggled in their first campaign thanks in large part to poor goaltending. Getting the start tonight for the Kraken was Philipp Grubauer who is the face of those woes. Grubauer has a .890 SV% thus far this year with a 3.03 GAA and is still desperately searching to regain his form in Seattle.

