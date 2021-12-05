ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland welcome WSL side Aston Villa in the Conti Cup today!

By Rich Speight
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoker Report is raising money for our adopted charity once again this Christmas. Your donations keep people in our city fed and clothed all year round. Eppleton CW Ground, Welfare Rd, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring DH5 9NA. Kick-Off: 12:00. Tickets & Match Coverage. Tickets: Adults £5, Concessions £2.50 -...

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening. The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThey will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo. And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Ramshaw
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Aston Villa are back in the win column and it is delightful!. Matt Target reclaimed his form, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings found the back of the net, and things are looking up again. This sets the table for a decidedly tougher test at Selhurst Park this weekend as the Villans take on Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: We really attacked Crystal Palace today

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was left delighted with their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. Goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn lifted the Villans to a second away win of the season in the Premier League, seeing off Crystal Palace 2-1. And after winning his first game in charge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wsl#Lasses Match Preview#Sunderland Community#Sunderland Afc Ladies#Villa Women#Fc Wsl League Cup#Travel Info#Supporter Guide#Fa#Lasses Podcast Live#Safc Ladies#Eppleton
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa can continue improving

Steven Gerrard says he expects Aston Villa to continue getting better - having already seen signs of improvement in his two fixtures in charge. Villa followed up their home win over Brighton with a 2-1 success at Crystal Palace over the weekend. The Villa boss says he noticed improvements between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: This is Grealish's club

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is confident there's no bitterness from fans towards Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish. The England international, 26, joined Villa as a six-year-old and made over 200 first-team appearances for them after making his debut at the age of 18. Grealish has been sidelined since this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa v Manchester City Pre-Match News

Manchester City’s busy December month begins on Wednesday 1st away at Villa Park against Aston Villa with kick-off being at 20:15 GMT. As for team news, Aymeric Laporte is suspended for the fixture and therefore it is likely the back two pairing will be Ruben Dias and John Stones. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were all absent from the matchday squad against West Ham United at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
eurofootballrumours.com

Aston Villa rumored to be interested in Joe Gomez

The defensive department of the Aston Villa squad needs quality additions this winter. According to the football transfer rumours in British media, Aston Villa are interested in Joe Gomez. Liverpool spent 4.9 million euros to sign the England international from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015. The 24-year-old has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Fred strike gives Rangnick winning start

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure as Manchester United manager got off to a winning start on Sunday, as his side saw off Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford. It wasn’t a spectacular performance, with Fred netting the game’s only goal late in the second half, but there were some signs that the German is already beginning to stamp a new tactical imprint on his motley charges.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers following their mid-week dismantling of local rivals Everton as they look to keep pace with their rivals for the title at the top of the Premier League. Wolves, meanwhile, have climbed into the top half of the table following a slow start and have lost just once in their past five games. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

#SoupKitchen21: Come together, for Sunderland!

Roker Report is raising money for our adopted charity once again this Christmas. Your donations keep people in our city fed and clothed all year round. We live in a fractious society right now. I’m not sure this is the right forum to go deep into the reasons for this, but we probably all recognise them, and we probably have all seen some of the heartbreaking stories that have happened as a consequence in just the last week alone.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy