Nine Favorite Things.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. I finally got my Christmas trees this week! I say trees because we have one in the studio since we always do Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner there. And then one in my house too. Everyone who...

WBKR

These Are a Few of My Favorite Things: The Thanksgiving & Christmas Edition

Well, Thanksgiving 2021 is in the books and I kicked off the day yesterday the way I have for most of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, I have been obsessed with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. That has absolutely carried on into adulthood. Yesterday, I do what I do every single Thanksgiving. I planned my entire morning around watching the parade. In fact, I had it on both televisions in the house so I wouldn't miss a single second as I moved from room to room.
InsideHook

Nine Airbnbs to Help Your Recreate Your Favorite Holiday Movies

What is it about holiday movies that make us want to rewatch the same characters, in the same places, experiencing the same failures and tragedies year after year?. Surely it has to do with the cast of characters we’ve come to know infinitely well — from the Griswolds and McCallisters to George Bailey and Buddy the Elf. But there’s also something to be said about the places in which these stories unfold and the feelings of nostalgia they inevitably evoke. Whether it be in the snowy suburbs of Chicago, the English countryside or New York City, for every classic Christmas movie, there’s an iconic backdrop with which we associate it.
lansingcitypulse.com

Favorite Things: Jacob Weston and his T-shirt collection

Jacob Weston is a graphic designer and a musician. When not performing in bands holding down vocal or guitar duties, he’s helping to design merchandise and album artwork. His favorite thing is the collection of band T-shirts he’s gathered over the years. Over the years, going to shows, I would...
ETOnline.com

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Fashion Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here, and there is a TON of awesome fashion favorites handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things are available to shop directly on Amazon -- some of them are on discount for Black Friday!
purewow.com

Lizzo and Adele's Budding Friendship Is Our New Favorite Thing

It appears that two of our favorite celebrities are becoming fast friends, and we are all here for it. In a new interview with ﻿People﻿, ﻿Lizzo discussed her burgeoning friendship with Adele. The “Truth Hurts” singer said that they first became close due to how much they had in common. “I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party—I can't remember where because I was drunk at both,” Lizzo joked. “She's been through similar things that I have, and she's given me really good advice.”
ETOnline.com

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Best Home Gifts to Shop for Cyber Week

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is finally here with a TON of awesome home and kitchen items handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon -- with select products on sale for Cyber Week, too.
mynews13.com

Beef tenderloin, soufflé among Oprah's Favorite Things in Texas

TEXAS — For another year, small business owners across Texas have landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2021. For more than two decades, the media mogul has released her favorites just in time for shoppers to get gift-giving ideas as the countdown to Christmas etches on. “It’s been 25 years...
halfbakedharvest.com

HBH Holiday Gift Guide: Baby Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Really excited to share another HBH Holiday Gift Guide with you guys! So many of you asked for this. So my mom pulled all of Oslo’s favorites, from clothes, to toys, to carseats, and a few things for all you moms out there too (my mom LOVES her Beis diaper bag)! If there’s anyone who knows a good baby gift, it’s my mom. Remember she’s now 8 kids deep! My cousin Maggie (and HBH team member) just had baby Walker. Maggie popped in to give us a few of her favorites too.
ETOnline.com

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50 Perfect for Gifting

If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $50 -- with some perfect to give as gifts! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

12 Things That Are More Fun While Listening To Your Favorite Christmas Music

Ready or not the holiday season is here, and many would say it's the most wonderful time of the year. One of the best things about the holiday season is the fact that we get to celebrate for an entire month -- or more. Christmas Day is special, but there is just something about the month leading up to it that makes this time of year so fantastic. Listening to Christmas music is like the icing on the Christmas cake.
News Argus

Nine Things NOT To Do This Holiday Season

(NAPSI)—Keeping your mail secure is always a priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, but during the holidays it’s even more important to keep your mail safe and your holidays happy. Criminals, however, are looking for ways to ruin this joyful time. Here are some things you can...
WRAL News

Tara Lynn's Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe

Raleigh, N.C. — Baking is a long-standing holiday tradition in my family and my husband's family. My grandmother made a German ginger cookie every year. My mom and I would make Spritz shortbread cookies with a cookie press along with chocolate chip cookies. My husband grew up making sugar cookies with his parents along with other goodies like almond bars.
fox2detroit.com

The Nine

Townsend Hotel's Rugby Grille is offering Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 4 course menu $125 per person. They also have a New Year’s Eve 5 course menu $145 per person, includes glass of Laurent Perrier Champagne. For more info or reservations, visit townsendhotel.com or Opentable.com Pan seared halibut with mushroom risotto Ingredients: 3 cups Mushroom 4 cups Chicken broth 1 and ½ Sticks Butter ½ cup White Wine 2 tbsp Chopped garlic 1 Shallot finely diced ½ cup Cream 2 cups Arborio Rice Salt & Pepper to taste 2 Fresh Halibut Filets ¼ cup Avocado Oil 1 Lemon Halved How to seared the fish: 1. Dry Halibut filets using paper towel gently pressing all sides. Place the filets on a plate and season generously with salt on all sides 2. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat, add avocado oil 3. Once the oil is shimmering add both halibut filets to the skillet and place 2 halves of lemon in the pan cut side down, reduce to medium 4. Continue to cook, pressing gently on the back of the halibut fillets occasionally. Once filets becomes crispy and the fish is mostly opaque, the fillets should easily release from the pan (this should be about 4 more minutes, depending on the thickness.) Turn the fillets over and cook for another minute or so, until the fish is completely opaque. The internal temperature should register 30°F for medium, (about 7 minutes total) or 140°F for a well-done fillet of fish (a minute longer). 5. Transfer the fish to a platter and sprinkle some parsley over the fillets. Serve with a simple salad and the caramelized lemon halves. Squeeze some lemon juice over the halibut and enjoy!
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
