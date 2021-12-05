Nine Favorite Things.

Townsend Hotel's Rugby Grille is offering Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 4 course menu $125 per person. They also have a New Year’s Eve 5 course menu $145 per person, includes glass of Laurent Perrier Champagne. For more info or reservations, visit townsendhotel.com or Opentable.com Pan seared halibut with mushroom risotto Ingredients: 3 cups Mushroom 4 cups Chicken broth 1 and ½ Sticks Butter ½ cup White Wine 2 tbsp Chopped garlic 1 Shallot finely diced ½ cup Cream 2 cups Arborio Rice Salt & Pepper to taste 2 Fresh Halibut Filets ¼ cup Avocado Oil 1 Lemon Halved How to seared the fish: 1. Dry Halibut filets using paper towel gently pressing all sides. Place the filets on a plate and season generously with salt on all sides 2. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat, add avocado oil 3. Once the oil is shimmering add both halibut filets to the skillet and place 2 halves of lemon in the pan cut side down, reduce to medium 4. Continue to cook, pressing gently on the back of the halibut fillets occasionally. Once filets becomes crispy and the fish is mostly opaque, the fillets should easily release from the pan (this should be about 4 more minutes, depending on the thickness.) Turn the fillets over and cook for another minute or so, until the fish is completely opaque. The internal temperature should register 30°F for medium, (about 7 minutes total) or 140°F for a well-done fillet of fish (a minute longer). 5. Transfer the fish to a platter and sprinkle some parsley over the fillets. Serve with a simple salad and the caramelized lemon halves. Squeeze some lemon juice over the halibut and enjoy!

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO