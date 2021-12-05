ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boris Johnson news: Speaker goes to police over Westminster cocaine use claims amid drugs crackdown

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giegI_0dEX9wzV00

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.

The Speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules.

Sir Lindsay’s move comes after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.

The intervention from the speaker also comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.

The crackdown will also include football-style travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers and measures to break up county lines gangs.

The Sun reported Boris Johnson will outline "record" funding for addiction treatment and recovery services, with more money promised for the 50 local authorities with the worst drug issues including Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Liverpool.

Follow updates below.

Comments / 1

Related
Times Daily

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Union loses legal challenge to Boris Johnson's backing of Priti Patel over bullying claims

The union representing top civil servants has lost its High Court attempt to overturn Boris Johnson’s decision not to sack Priti Patel over bullying claims. Lord Justice Lewis, sitting with Mrs Justice Steyn, dismissed the claim by the First Division Association (FDA) that the Prime Minister was wrong to overrule his adviser on ministerial standards and back the Home Secretary.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 denies PM intervened in Afghan animal evacuation amid airlift chaos claims

Boris Johnson is urging Vladimir Putin to deescalate tensions with Ukraine amid fears that Russia is planning to invade its neighbour.The prime minister was among several Western leaders – including US President Joe Biden – who last night backed Kyiv against Moscow as Russia builds up troops on the border.The UK, US, France, Germany and Italy all agreed to use “all the tools at their disposal” to tackle aggression by the Kremlin.Elsewhere Dominic Raab, the former foreign secretary, rejected claims by a whistleblower that the UK’s chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year led to a failure to allocate resources and critical delays that ultimately resulted in death. Read More Whistleblower left to process thousands of pleas for help sheds light on chaos of UK’s Afghan evacuationDominic Raab rejects claims of chaotic Afghan evacuation from ‘junior desk officer’ and insists it was success‘Very unwise for No 10 to lie’ about lockdown Christmas party, says Dominic Cummings
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Tory anger over Plan B switch amid Christmas party row

Boris Johnson is facing anger from Tory MPs after he hastily triggered a switch to his Plan B for coronavirus restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant as Downing Street was engulfed in a crisis over allegations of a rule-breaking Christmas party.The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that work-from-home guidance will return, Covid health certificates are to become mandatory in large venues and mask rules will be extended to combat the rapidly-spreading strain in England.But despite the strengthening of the rules he said Christmas parties and nativities could go ahead, as he set out the move while under increasing pressure over...
POLITICS
BBC

Parliament drug use claims to be raised with police this week

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has promised to raise allegations of drug use in Parliament with the Metropolitan Police this week. He described a report in the Sunday Times that traces of cocaine had been found in several lavatory areas as "deeply concerning". Sir Lindsay told the BBC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mixmag.net

Boris Johnson proposes stripping drug users of their passports

Boris Johnson has proposed new plans to punish class A drug users with the removal of their passports and driving licences, as reported by The Guardian. This initiative is targeted at "wealthy users" who the government argue drive exploitation due to their demand for narcotic substances. The Prime Minister told...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson insists no rules broken amid claims of ‘boozy’ Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown

Boris Johnson did not deny that a “boozy” Christmas party was held in Number 10 during the lockdown but insisted that no rules were broken. The Prime Minister was accused by Sir Keir Starmer of “taking the British public for fools” as the Labour leader insisted that any festive event would have been against the rules that applied in 2020.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Cocaine#Street Gang#Commons#The Sunday Times#Sun
The Independent

Standards adviser seeks clarification from Boris Johnson over flat investigation

Lord Geidt demanded clarification from No 10 after an Electoral Commission investigation into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat raised concerns the Prime Minister may have misled the standards adviser.Labour has called for the ministerial standards adviser to reopen his investigation into the funding of the lavish renovations over “inconsistencies” between his report and a damning ruling from the Electoral Commission.Downing Street did not deny suggestions Lord Geidt had been angered by the watchdog’s report raising doubts about the Prime Minister’s denial that he knew a Tory peer was behind donations for the works costing more than £112,500.But it was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: No 10 insists PM did not lie about flat refurb ​as Christmas party probe widened

Boris Johnson continues to come under fire as it was revealed he personally asked for more funds for his flat refurbishment – despite claiming, three months later, that he knew nothing about it, an investigation has found. The astonishing revelation – in a report fining the Tories £17,800 for breaking electoral law – triggered a Labour allegation that the PM has “lied to the British public” over the controversy, and that he should consider resigning if this is found to be true.No 10, on the other hand, insists Mr Johnson did no wrong, saying he “acted in accordance” with...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson accused of lying over flat refurbishment as Tories landed with fine

Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading his standards adviser after an official investigation found he had asked a Tory donor to pay thousands of pounds to fund the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat. The long-running controversy over the flat was reignited on Thursday after the Electoral Commission announced...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Police decline to investigate Boris Johnson's use of a government jet in the Hartlepool by-election, say law wasn't broken

Cleveland Police said they will not investigate Boris Johnson's use of a government jet. Johnson flew with taxpayers' money to campaign in the Hartlepool by-election. The trip could have breached election-spending laws, but the police said Thursday it did not. Police in the UK will not formally investigate Boris Johnson's...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

372K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy