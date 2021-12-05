ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Christmas Tales: BBCSO / Oramo @ Barbican Hall, London

By Barry Creasy
musicomh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were subtle seasonal flavours from the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican Centre. There is something satisfying about a Christmas concert that gives you a seasonal flavour without being too obvious about it, and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under Sakari Oramo on Friday evening hit the spot with...

www.musicomh.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

The Beach Boys announce 2022 London Royal Albert Hall show

The Beach Boys have announced details of a huge London show for next summer – get all the details below. The legendary band will play the Royal Albert Hall on June 24 next year as part of their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour. The...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Tickets to Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Barbican Hall from £18.75

Get into the Christmas spirit as Britten Sinfonia perform this classic oratorio. Sometimes it’s easy to lose track of what Christmas is all about. Whether you’re spiritual or not, this is a thoughtful musical arrangement that’s sure to impress. Back with a joyous ‘Hallelujah’ for 2021, Britten Sinfonia is taking over Barbican Hall for a very merry performance in an intimate setting. Watch George Frideric Handel’s classic oratorio ‘Messiah’ come to life, as the group perform an impassioned showcase with conductor David Watkin at the helm. Filled with impressive vocal harmonies and rich instrumentals, this is one of the most popular shows of its kind and there’s no better way to see it come to life. Book your tickets now with a 25% discount on the top four price bands.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Listen to this extremely eccentric London Christmas advent podcast

As Southern Rail passengers can attest, it’s better to travel hopefully than arrive, and the same is true of Christmas. Advent is like a month-long chart countdown, only, instead of Autotune and various members of Migos, it features festivity, little doors and the occasional sweetie. Older-schoolers might even light candles on the advent crown, put up a wreath and start thinking about the old Christmas tree.
U.K.
St. Olaf College

London concert series features St. Olaf Christmas Festival

An international audience will have the opportunity to enjoy the sounds of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival this December as part of a digital concert series called LIVE from London. The LIVE from London festival will broadcast 13 Christmas concerts between December 4 and January 6. The concerts will feature...
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Robert Bridges
musicomh.com

A Baroque Christmas: Eboracum Baroque @ York Mansion House, York

York ushers in the Christmas season with help from Eboracum Baroque. Few places are more festive than York when the huge Christmas tree is in place in St Helen’s Square (certainly putting this year’s Trafalgar Square one to shame) and the lights are blazing all around. The Mansion House itself adds much to the colourful scene, the atmosphere only a little sullied by a street performer, with whom the ensemble within coped heroically; it’s doubtful whether Bach ever had his music accompanied by such caterwauling.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

£16 tickets to London Concertante’s Viennese Christmas Spectacular

Head to Cadogan Hall for beautiful music from some of the classical greats. Not ready to drop the Christmas spirit? Then you can’t miss out on the Viennese Christmas Spectacular. Bringing newbies and classical music pros together at Cadogan Hall, this show from London Concertante is sure to be a joy for all who attend. These discounted tickets are available for a range of prices, meaning anyone can come along and join in with the fun. It’s here you’ll listen to the sound of Strauss, Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Schubert with impressive arrangements and a few welcoming jokes to make you feel at home as you watch. From the Nutcracker Suite to Strauss’ timeless Blue Danube Waltz, these songs are sure to leave you feeling merry and bright for days to come. Buy your tickets now before they sell out.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

These are the most festive streets in London this Christmas

The streets of London are full of Christmas spirit. The West End held the largest Christmas lights switch-on in the world (what an accomplishment), and it definitely did not disappoint. But all over London, streets have decked their halls to the extreme, with classic white lights, rainbows, twinkling angels and more.
U.K.
Sentinel-Echo

London Community Orchestra hosts Christmas concert

The sounds of the season came to life on Saturday evening as the London Community Orchestra returned the tradition of a Christmas concert. This year's program featured solos by Amber Hannah, as well as highlighting the traditional and secular favorites that brought a large crowd to the annual concert. The London Community Orchestra is directed by long-time music teacher, Jack Walker, and performances are held at First Baptist Church of London. The orchestra performs four concerts per year including a Pops concert, spring concert, patriotic concert and Christmas concert.
LONDON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Christmas Eve#Bbc Symphony Orchestra#Chorus#Lancing College
Time Out Global

Your loveliest shots of London’s Christmas light displays

London is dazzling right now. Angels and butterflies swoop from the tops of buildings, stars shine from lampposts and trees sparkle from trunk to branch. It seems that on almost every corner in central, you’ll see another Instagrammable light display prompting you to stop and snap a pic before passing. Isn’t it strange what a bit of electrical engineering can do for festive cheer?
ENTERTAINMENT
Sentinel-Echo

Town Center Park Tree Lighting kicks off Christmas season in London

Town Center Park was filled with people Tuesday night, anxious for the lighting of the Christmas tree to bring in the official Christmas season in downtown London. The evening began with musical performances from local schools while several vendors delved out hot chocolate on an unseasonably warm winter night. The...
LONDON, KY
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
WWD

Chet Lo and Harris Reed Decorate The Standard in London for Christmas

Click here to read the full article. The Standard hotel in London’s Kings Cross invited two of its artist in residence — fashion designers Chet Lo and Harris Reed — to decorate their halls for Christmas. Reed designed a set of Gothic-meets-romantic trees for the hotel lobby, Library Lounge, and ground floor restaurant Isla. Fashion East designer Lo filled the ’70s-inspired Double Standard bar and restaurant with his futuristic and colorful sculpture created with his signature knit, alongside abstract ornaments resting on tables and hanging from the ceiling.More from WWDPharrell Williams, Dylan Penn Attend the Chanel Miami Design District Opening in MiamiInside the Tom Ford Ombre Leather PartyChristian Siriano Pre-Fall 2022 The hotel also created two cocktails to complement each designer’s Christmas installations. Reed’s cocktail, which is available in the Library Lounge, incorporates Hennessy VS Cognac infused with jasmine, bespoke biters, and Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne, while Lo’s drink in the Double Standard features Tanqueray London Dry, lemon, butterfly pea tea, Blue Blue Curaçao, and Moët & Chandon Champagne. Related: Fashion East RTW Spring 2022 Harris Reed Spreads His Message of Fluidity Far and Wide Harris Reed on Fluidity, Harry Styles — and Taking Back Fashion
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesandpaper.net

Albert Hall Christmas Show on Dec. 18

The Pinelands Cultural Society presents its holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Albert Music Hall, located at 131 Wells Mills Rd. (Route 532) in Waretown. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the entertainment begins at 6:30. Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are admitted free. Light refreshments and...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

T.rex gets Christmas jumper at Natural History Museum in London

A giant Christmas jumper has been created for a Tyrannosaurus Rex at London's Natural History Museum. The animatronic T.rex is sporting the festive knit, which has been made by a family-run firm in Leicester. British Christmas Jumpers has previously produced sweaters for Ed Sheeran and the Houses of Parliament. Director...
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
MUSIC
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy