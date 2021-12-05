Christmas Tales: BBCSO / Oramo @ Barbican Hall, London

Head to Cadogan Hall for beautiful music from some of the classical greats. Not ready to drop the Christmas spirit? Then you can’t miss out on the Viennese Christmas Spectacular. Bringing newbies and classical music pros together at Cadogan Hall, this show from London Concertante is sure to be a joy for all who attend. These discounted tickets are available for a range of prices, meaning anyone can come along and join in with the fun. It’s here you’ll listen to the sound of Strauss, Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Schubert with impressive arrangements and a few welcoming jokes to make you feel at home as you watch. From the Nutcracker Suite to Strauss’ timeless Blue Danube Waltz, these songs are sure to leave you feeling merry and bright for days to come. Buy your tickets now before they sell out.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO