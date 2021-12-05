Trump ordered McDonald's from hospital after COVID drug 'started kicking in': report

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks behind a table full of McDonald's hamburgers, Chick fil-a sandwiches and other fast food (Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump reportedly had McDonald's brought to Walter Reed hospital after he was taken there following his COVID-19 diagnosis in October 2020.

The detail is included in former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' new book, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"Trump had McDonald's brought to Walter Reed after the Regeneron started kicking in, per Meadows," Haberman wrote on Twitter Friday night, as she was apparently reading the former chief of staff's book.

"They had to eat with face shields on at the doctor's orders, which didn't thrill any of them," Haberman added.

Trump is well known for his love of McDonald's and other fast food and unhealthy fare. His former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, once wrote that on the candidate's airplane, "there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke."

According to Lewandowski, a McDonald's meal for Trump typically consisted of "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted" — which, as the Atlantic noted, represents a 2,400 calorie meal with twice the average daily recommendation of sodium. According to the CDC, obesity may triple the risk of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection.

According to Haberman, Meadows also wrote about coming down with COVID himself after Election Day.

"The president told me it was not a convenient time for me to get sick," he wrote.