SD Loyal 2022 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now

Tickets for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, cutoff race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now. The summer classic, which will showcase drivers vying to secure their spot in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 27. The last two Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered in dramatic fashion. Tyler Reddick, through grit and determination, brought home his beaten and battered Chevrolet fifth in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 to take the final spot in the Cup Series Playoffs. In 2020, in a “must win” situation in 2020, William Byron muscled his way to his first career Cup Series win and a guaranteed spot in the Playoffs.
