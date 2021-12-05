SD Loyal 2022 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now

The annual fall dance production, this year titled “NOTHING TOO small,” provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage mainstage. These dance works include those created for them by guest artists, traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life, and new insights by Carthage performers and students. These dedicated dancers and choreographers work diligently over the course of the fall semester to bring together their show, starting with dancer auditions early in September. “NOTHING TOO small” is inspired by the idea that there is nothing too small to be noticed and valued within dance. Based on Liz Lerman’s Critical Response Process, a method for experiencing and responding to art, in this case specifically dance, this year’s fall dance concert invites audiences to find connections in the details. This year’s concert is a focus on the tether between movement and the expression of what it means to be alive.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO