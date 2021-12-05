ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HART COUNTY At 204 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Munfordville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bunnell Crossing, Hardyville, Hinesdale, Legrande, Canmer, Glen Lily, Whickerville and Pascal. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
HART COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST FOR PORTER COUNTY At 1029 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valparaiso, Chesterton, Hebron, South Haven, Porter, Kouts, Burns Harbor, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Dune Acres, Boone Grove, Dunns Bridge and Malden. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-90 between mile markers 27 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 23 and 32. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 8 to 16 inches over the mountains. Baker City will see snowfall of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Baker County zone. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will continue to fall above 4000 feet on Sunday and Monday, but additional impacts will be minor.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dyer, Lake, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Obion TORNADO EMERGENCY FOR Caruthersville and Hayti in Missouri The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Dyer County in western Tennessee Western Obion County in western Tennessee Lake County in western Tennessee * Until 845 PM CST. * At 802 PM CST, a confirmed large and destructive tornado was observed near Deering, or near Steele, moving northeast at 60 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Caruthersville and Hayti in Missouri. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Deadly tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near Caruthersville around 810 PM CST. Ridgely and Cottonwood Grove around 820 PM CST. Reelfoot Lake State Park and Tiptonville around 830 PM CST. Clayton around 840 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ayers, Cat Corner, Wynnburg, Glass, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Roneys Store, Elbridge and Sunkist Beach. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stone; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR TANEY...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHERN STONE COUNTIES At 753 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Merriam Woods to Silver Dollar City to 8 miles north of Grandview, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson... Lake Taneycomo Table Rock Lake... Bull Shoals Lake Table Rock State Park... Hollister Silver Dollar City... Kimberling City Forsyth... Merriam Woods Shell Knob... Kissee Mills Reeds Spring... Rockaway Beach Bull Creek... Indian Point Branson West... Taneyville Table Rock... Kirbyville TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STONE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Lyon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Livingston; Lyon; Marshall A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL MARSHALL AND LYON COUNTIES At 946 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Benton, moving northeast at 50 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Eddyville around 1015 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Kuttawa and Grand Rivers. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 36 and 52. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 38 and 48, and between Mile Markers 68 and 73. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Davidson, Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:33:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Macon; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Smith County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Southern Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Northern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Macon County in Middle Tennessee Trousdale County in Middle Tennessee * Until 415 AM CST. * At 333 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hermitage, or 9 miles east of Nashville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Belinda City around 340 AM CST. Lebanon and Mount Juliet around 345 AM CST. Hartsville around 405 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Green Hill, Percy Priest Lake, Bledsoe Creek State Park, Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area and Dixon Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 215 and 236. Interstate 65 between mile markers 92 and 93. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Cass, Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:01:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Union; Warren; Wayne Areas of fog reducing visibility this evening over southern Iowa Visibility has been reduced under a mile over portions of southern Iowa due to fog and at times drizzle or mist and that will likely continue over the next several hours. Please drive with caution in this fog and use low beam headlights.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...South to southwesterly winds of 20-25 MPH, with gusts of 30-35 MPH. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain locations. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls area including northern Washington County of eastern New York and for southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:26:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to building breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Puerto Rico and and most beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri Western Dyer County in western Tennessee Northeastern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lake County in western Tennessee * Until 815 PM CST. * At 728 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Leachville, moving northeast at 50 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near Hornersville around 745 PM CST. Gosnell around 750 PM CST. Blytheville around 755 PM CST. Steele, Cooter and Deering around 805 PM CST. Caruthersville, Hayti, Hayti Heights and Heloise around 815 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Calumet, Dearman, Pascola, Poplar Grove, Lens Ford, Tennemo, Stark City, Boothspoint, Armorel and Big Boy Junction. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN

