Editorial: Vaccinations must increase

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Covid vaccines came along, the coronavirus made nursing homes a dangerous place to be. Roughly a third of Iowa deaths from this disease happened to residents of nursing homes. Then, the vaccines sent death rates plummeting, as older Iowans got their shots. Unfortunately, as the Delta variant...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
thegazette.com

Dopesick: It’s not prescription opioids killing Iowans

Dopesick: It’s not prescription opioid pain pills that Iowans are dying from. The number of U.S. fentanyl deaths is now greater than the total number of drug overdose deaths five years ago. A record number of Americans and Iowans are dying from drug overdoses but government officials have not settled...
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
marquettewire.org

EDITORIAL: University must take COVID-19 conscious action

While 94% of Marquette University students and 93% of faculty and staff have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as of Nov. 24, it is necessary that the university continues to be flexible with the future uncertainty of COVID-19. Although the majority of students have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the...
Tampa Bay Times

Omicron reminds us that now’s the time for COVID vaccines and boosters | Editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. President Joe Biden got it right: The new coronavirus variant omicron is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” The travel restrictions the U.S. and 70 other nations imposed will buy scientists time to further understand what risks omicron poses at this extended stage of the pandemic. For now, it’s time to double down on what already works: Vaccinations, booster shots and wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.
wtloam.com

Demand Increasing In Laurel County For COVID-19 Vaccines

Vaccines have been in high demand of late in the area. Here in Laurel County, Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, says more people are getting the booster as cases increase. He said every appointment for a booster Thursday was booked within hours of the health department opening in the morning. He said the spike in booster appointments is probably because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Since Thanksgiving, Laurel County has had 200 new cases. Before the holiday, we saw 70 to 90 cases a week, about 10 cases a day. Now, it is up to almost 30 new cases a day. Hensley said they are seeing a high interest in booster shots, anywhere from 40 to 50 a day at the health department, and also some of the initial shots. He says they are giving the booster shot to anyone 18 and over but, mostly, it is older people and some that have chronic health conditions. Hensley added while cases are increasing locally, they are not seeing hospitalizations increasing as rapidly. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/laurelcohealth.
Republic

Editorial: Lawmakers should encourage vaccinations

Sometimes, doing nothing is the best thing our legislature does. Case in point: The Indiana General Assembly last week reversed a dangerous course and backed off a planned vote on legislation that would have restricted employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates and knocked down vaccine mandates such as the one Indiana University imposed that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to disturb.
Times Daily

Officials: Omicron a mystery, but vaccines a must

Local medical officials continue to encourage vaccination after the COVID variant omicron was been identified in the U.S. last week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
dailyeasternnews.com

EDITORIAL: Require COVID-19 vaccine for spring semester

We at The Daily Eastern News believe that the vaccine for COVID-19 should be required for students and faculty attending classes in-person this upcoming semester. The vaccine is not about the freedom to choose when it is about public safety. There are many other vaccines out there we are required to take in order to attend school through the proof of immunization records.
Observer-Reporter

EDITORIAL: School districts are wrong to discourage vaccine clinics

Since the beginning of June, 150,000 unvaccinated Americans have died due to COVID-19. That’s roughly the same number of people living in Syracuse, N.Y., or Eugene, Ore., almost the same number of U.S. troops killed in the Vietnam War and 50 times the number of Americans killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And all those deaths could have easily been prevented, since vaccines have been widely available since last spring and have been shown to be very safe and extremely effective in preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus. And yet some combination of bullheadedness and ignorance has led thousands of people in this country to decide they are better off not rolling up their sleeves but rolling the dice and crossing their fingers that they don’t catch the disease.
Tulsa World

Editorial: Oklahoma AG comments are irresponsible for sowing doubt about vaccine science

Attorney General John O'Connor's statements questioning the science behind COVID vaccines are irresponsible and damaging to public health. O'Connor has launched five lawsuits against the federal government to stop various vaccine mandates including for Oklahoma National Guard members. Those arguments have been framed as preservation of individual choice. That is...
Tulsa World

Editorial: Proposed legislative special session to ban vaccine mandates needs to be scrapped

When it comes to fighting vaccine mandates, Oklahoma House Republicans seem to believe more is better, suggesting that a special session of the Legislature is needed. With state Attorney General John O’Connor already pursuing five lawsuits to bar federal vaccine mandates, a special session looks like overkill and political gimmickry in advance of an election year.
Omaha.com

France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules...and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
