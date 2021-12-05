Editorial: Vaccinations must increase

Vaccines have been in high demand of late in the area. Here in Laurel County, Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, says more people are getting the booster as cases increase. He said every appointment for a booster Thursday was booked within hours of the health department opening in the morning. He said the spike in booster appointments is probably because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Since Thanksgiving, Laurel County has had 200 new cases. Before the holiday, we saw 70 to 90 cases a week, about 10 cases a day. Now, it is up to almost 30 new cases a day. Hensley said they are seeing a high interest in booster shots, anywhere from 40 to 50 a day at the health department, and also some of the initial shots. He says they are giving the booster shot to anyone 18 and over but, mostly, it is older people and some that have chronic health conditions. Hensley added while cases are increasing locally, they are not seeing hospitalizations increasing as rapidly. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/laurelcohealth.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO