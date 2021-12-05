ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Matt Tebbutt’s apricot Linzer torte

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8md3_0dEX5l6E00

“This is my take on a classic, lattice-topped tart that can be found in every bakery throughout Austria: delicious crumbly pastry with a sweet, jam-filled middle,” says chef and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt. “I prefer to use apricot jam rather than the traditional redcurrant, because it is a touch sweeter.”

Matt Tebbutt’s apricot Linzer torte

Ingredients:(serves 10-12)

175g (6oz) plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra for dustingPinch of ground cinnamonPinch of ground cloves40g (1½oz) caster sugar115g (4oz) unsalted butter, softened2 medium free-range egg yolks, beaten380g (13½oz) apricot jam6tbsp raspberry jamZest and juice of ½ lemon8–12 whole blanched almonds

To serve:2tbsp icing (confectioners’) sugar (optional)Custard or single (light) cream

Method:

1. To make the pastry, put the flour, spices and sugar in a mixing bowl. Rub in the butter using your fingertips until the mixture has the consistency of breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolks, mixing well with a wooden spoon to just bring the pastry dough together. Alternatively you can put the flour, spices and sugar in a food processor, then add the egg yolks and pulse to bring the pastry dough together. Wrap the dough in cling film (plastic wrap) and chill for at least one hour in the fridge.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/gas mark 4.

3. Cut off one third of the chilled pastry and set aside to make the lattice top.

4. Lightly dust the work surface with flour and roll out the larger piece of pastry to a three millimetre thickness and use it to line a 23–25 centimetre tart tin.

5. Make the lattice for the top by rolling out the reserved pastry on a floured surface to a three millimetre thickness. Cut it into 12 strips of 25 centimetres long and about one centimetre wide.

6. Use the apricot jam to fill the pastry case and lay the pastry strips over the top one by one to form a neat lattice pattern. Trim the edges.

7. Put the raspberry jam in a bowl with the lemon zest and juice, mix well, then transfer to a piping bag fitted with a plain nozzle.

8. Pipe the jam into alternate squares of the lattice top. On each square of the lattice now filled with jam, place a blanched almond for decoration. Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the pastry is crisp and golden brown. Leave to cool in the tin.

9. If you want to add a pretty touch for serving, dust the torte with icing sugar. Serve sliced with homemade custard or single cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQrEo_0dEX5l6E00
(Chris Terry/PA)

Weekend by Matt Tebbutt, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Quadrille, priced £22. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Tebbutt’s warm halloumi with watermelon, Parma ham and herbs

“Some time ago I visited a halloumi producer in Cyprus,” says chef and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt. “I was never a big fan of this cheese until then, but the producer showed me the best way to eat it – straight from the warm salted brine it sits in. It was a revelation, and the resulting texture is totally unlike the dry grilled stuff. It’ll change your life!”
RECIPES
newschain

Matt Tebbutt’s duck massaman curry

“This rich southern Thai curry is a fusion between Thai, Indian and Malay influences,” says chef and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt. “Its characteristic spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, were originally brought to Thailand by Muslim traders.”. Matt Tebbutt’s duck massaman curry. Ingredients:(serves 4) For the curry paste:2 garlic...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Tebbutt
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Linzer Torte#Apricot#Food Drink#Beaten380g Lrb
Fox11online.com

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
RECIPES
noblepig.com

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Meatballs

A holiday favorite, these Slow Cooker Hawaiian Meatballs come together simply in a single pot with pantry staples. Set them on the appetizer at party time and watch them disappear. Simple Slow Cooker Hawaiian Meatballs Recipe. These meatballs are more than slightly addicting and satisfy all the sweet and sour...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Just a Taste

Slice-and-Bake Butter Cookies

Preheat your oven for a classic recipe for Slice-and-Bake Butter Cookies rolled in rainbow sprinkles. There’s just something about the process of rolling a log of butter cookie dough in a giant plate of sprinkles and then slicing the log into rounds. I feel like more of an artist than a chef, and just look at those results!
RECIPES
georgetowner.com

Laura’s Linzer Cookies

I love Linzer cookies. Why do I love Linzer cookies? Well, let me tell you. One, is because there is jam in them and I love jam. Jam is essentially my jam. Two, is that I love these cookies because they’re my basic sugar cookies which are both gluten-free and egg free.
RECIPES
cityline.tv

An Italian baked maccheroni torte recipe

Chef Massimo Capra makes the ultimate winter comfort food: a macaroni pasta bake! “I put a belt of bacon around it, because I wanted you to be happy.”
RECIPES
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recipe: Apple Custard Torte

PORTLAND, Maine — In the mood to try a new dessert? The Gentlemen Farmer in Maine shared a recipe for Apple Custard Torte with 207. 8 Cortland or Granny Smith apples, peeled/cored and sliced thinly. 4 eggs. 1 tsp salt. 1/3 cup sugar (increase by 1 Tbsp if using Granny...
PORTLAND, ME
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy