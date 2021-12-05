ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Due to a particularly cold winter, the first thing you’ll notice about the Island is that the western half’s a wintry biome. Perhaps stop by the suburban Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locales. Like warmer weather? To the east are the tropics, with coastal keys, palm trees, and...

www.gamespot.com

Eurogamer.net

Fortnite's island-flipping finale gives glimpse at new Chapter 3 map

Fortnite has pulled off its latest live event - typically spectacular in scope, technically ambitious in scale, and hugely important to the game's ongoing story. Tonight's The End event closed the book on its Chapter 2 map forever - and gave players a glimpse at what's next. The End event...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Fortnite - The Rock, Chapter 2 Finale and Leaked Spider-Man Trailer

Another cataclysmic event ended the second chapter of Fortnite. Dwayne Johnson played an important role in it. Now players are waiting for the start of Chapter 3, and the first trailer for the next battlepass has been leaked online, showing the upcoming attractions. The second chapter of Fortnite has come...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Get Spider-Man Web Shooters In Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, Spider-Man makes his long-awaited debut, and he’s more than just a character skin. You’ll be able to use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters for yourself, with any skin, because it’s going to be a Mythic weapon in Fortnite very soon. It won’t come cheap, and it’s sure to be sought after by many players, so here’s all you need to know about how to get Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 biggest changes - what's been updated and added in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here, and as you'd expect there are plenty of big changes being introduced for the fresh chapter. There's a whole new map to learn, some updated mechanics to get to grips with, and even a new type of Victory Royale to earn if you manage to be the last Fortnite player standing. With so much new stuff going on it can feel a bit overwhelming when you get out of the sea to start the next era of the game, so to help you on your way we have a round up of the biggest changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-Order Trailer

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console. Pre-order now for PS5. Available Jan. 28, 2022. Coming to PC 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Arenas Mode: How It Works, Best Legends, And Tips

Apex Legends gained popularity for being an excellent battle royale game, but Respawn has expanded upon the game with new modes since its launch. In Season 9, Arenas, a round-based 3v3 elimination mode similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant, was added to the game in a permanent capacity. This mode offers a different take on Apex Legends, letting players really test their combat skills without having to worry about getting third-partied or dealing with other outside factors that happen in the battle royale mode. Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends' Arenas mode.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Welcome to Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped

Welcome to a brand-new chapter of Fortnite! With the Island flipping, a whole new one has been uncovered! New places to explore, new weapons to wield, new people to meet, and much more in Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped!. It goes without saying that getting flipped over can be...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

You Can Pet The Heavily Armed Robodog In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 includes a nice little Easter Egg that players have discovered, and it involves the game's lovable (and deadly) robotic "dog," the Ranger. Rangers can be called in by players over the course of the match, roaming the battlefield firing at enemies and serving as personal bodyguards. Even though there is no button prompt to do so, players have discovered that getting close to a Ranger and holding the interact button will show you a special animation in which your character kneels down to give the lovable robot a pat on its cute, camera-lens head. You can check the Easter Egg below via a video shared by the official Battlefield Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Skull Locations: How To Find All 12 Skulls

Halo Infinite has arrived, and while it changes a lot--like making multiplayer free-to-play and putting Master Chief in an open world setting for the first time--some things never change. Halo Skulls are back and once again set to tease players with their hard-to-reach hiding spots. 343 has really hidden the game's Skulls well this time, thanks to the open world setting that allows the team to tuck the collectibles in some really obscure places. We're still actively looking for all the Skulls in Halo Infinite and will update this guide once we find them all. In the meantime, here's an explainer of what Skulls are and how to find them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Wattson Guide: How To Best Use Her Abilities, Combo Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends has a large variety of legends with different skill sets, but no legend is better at defense than Wattson. There are three other defensive legends--Caustic, Gibraltar, and Rampart--but all three are designed to defend their allies by dealing damage to enemies and thus deterring them from approaching. Though Wattson can deal a little damage with her tactical ability, her kit is entirely designed around fortifying a position, neutralizing other legends' abilities, and buffing her allies with regenerative body shields. She's an entirely selfless legend, who gives everything to protecting her allies, at the cost of having no offensive abilities of her own. Here's a rundown on how Wattson's abilities work, how to unlock her, and more tips on how to best play as her.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the all new game Sonic Frontiers. The trailer revealed an expansive open world reminiscent of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Sonic Frontiers is expected to release in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Tunic Trailer | Game Awards 2021

In this isometric action-adventure game you play as a small fox on a big adventure. Tunic releases on March 16, 2022 on Xbox One & Xbox One Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021. New gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games. Following the trailer was an orchestral performance of music from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CrossFire Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Remedy Entertainment is assisting with the story for the upcoming Crossfire. We got a mostly cinematic trailer for the upcoming FPS game which seems to include intense military infiltration elements and a barrage of action set pieces. CrossFire releases February 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

