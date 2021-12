Chelsea may have entered the weekend in first place in the Premier League, but they won't likely finish the weekend there. The Blues, despite taking the lead twice, fell 3-2 at West Ham on Saturday as the Hammers moved into the top four with a dramatic, late victory. The display was an uncharacteristic one for Thomas Tuchel's men, who despite seeing a lot of the ball in the final third and produced plenty of shots, they simply created very little real danger. Combined with poor defending and a bit of bad luck, it saw them come away with nothing in the end, blowing a chance to remain at the summit of the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO