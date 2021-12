Watford boss Claudio Ranieri couldn't fault his players after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. Watford struggled to gain a foothold against the side that currently sit at the top of the Premier League, conceding two first-half goals by Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese winger would get another after the break, but following a few changes, tactical and personnel, the Golden Boys challenged the Citizens and got a goal back through Cucho Hernández.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO