Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s young Gunners for repaying his “real trust” to hit back from their Liverpool humbling and sink Newcastle 2-0.Bukayo Saka netted the opener only to hobble out with a thigh problem, before his replacement Gabriel Martinelli delivered a sumptuous second.Arsenal were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, leading to a difficult week’s training for the Gunners’ fast-developing talents.Newcastle offered organised resistance for the first half but once Arsenal exploited the inside forward channels, the home side swept to victory as stylish as it was simple.“The second half we had to be patient not to lose...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO