Halo Infinite has arrived, and while it changes a lot--like making multiplayer free-to-play and putting Master Chief in an open world setting for the first time--some things never change. Halo Skulls are back and once again set to tease players with their hard-to-reach hiding spots. 343 has really hidden the game's Skulls well this time, thanks to the open world setting that allows the team to tuck the collectibles in some really obscure places. We're still actively looking for all the Skulls in Halo Infinite and will update this guide once we find them all. In the meantime, here's an explainer of what Skulls are and how to find them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO