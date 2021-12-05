Published:

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy: Blind Date Party review – revelatory fun with old favourites

4 out of 5 stars.

The left-field giants are full of surprises on an electrifying set of covers of everyone from Steely Dan to Silver Jews

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: I Made a Place review – older, wiser and happier

4 out of 5 stars.

(Domino)

The Resistance Now Sam Gleaves's Ain't We Brothers and the value of listening – protest playlist No 3

Every week we will bring you a Resistance Now track chosen by a current artist. Lanre Bakare talks to Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, who picks Sam Gleaves – Ain’t We Brothers

Angel Olsen review – hear her roar

4 out of 5 stars.

The spectral-voiced ‘queen of sad’ challanges her fans to keep up with a groove-laden assault on folksy cliche

Angel Olsen: indie's dark star tackles 'the complicated mess of being a woman'

She made her name with angsty alt-country, but now she’s tired of being blue. The singer-songwriter discusses her new album and why it’s bigger than gender and sex

This week's new live music Joey Bada$$, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Robert Plant: this week’s new live music

Joey Bada$$ | Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy | Robert Plant | Steve Hauschildt | Abdullah Ibrahim | The Gospel According To The Other Mary

Skye Sherwin: a good look Skye Sherwin's A Good Look

From Olive Oyl to Tygers, this is the month in pop culture visuals

The playlist The Playlist: Americana

From the heartland rock of Philadelphia's Strand of Oaks to the gospel of Alabama-born Naomi Shelton to the latest Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, here's a new playlist from Laura Barton

Angel Olsen: 'I had to learn someone else's songs. Now I teach people my material'

The ghostly folk exponent talks to Tom Lamont about her time in Bonnie Prince Billy's band and why it's hard keeping festival crowds happy

Sun Kil Moon: Benji – review

4 out of 5 stars.

Sun Kil Moon's Mark Kozelek bares all on this latest outing, and the results are captivating, writes Kitty Empire

Bill Callahan: Dream River – review

4 out of 5 stars.

With his 15th album Bill 'Smog' Callahan is surely the natural heir to Leonard Cohen, writes Kitty Empire

The populist Populist: Items of interest this week

From Curb's Jeff Garlin's car park arrest to Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's bizarre show for puppets and children

Old music Old music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – You Remind Me of Something (The Glory Goes)

Peter Walker: Will Oldham comes so freighted with associations that the best way to convert a newcomer is to play him by accident

New music New music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – I See a Darkness

Michael Cragg: Will Oldham's been revisiting his back catalogue, turning a depressofest into a bit of a hoedown

Trembling Bells and Bonnie Prince Billy: The Marble Downs – review

3 out of 5 stars.

The maverick from Kentucky meets his match in Scotland's Trembling Bells, writes Kitty Empire

David Byrne: head collaborator

A soundtrack with Will Oldham for a film about a Nazi-hunting rock star. An opera about Imelda Marcos with Fatboy Slim. David Byrne's collaborations continue to amaze

Music blog Best of the Black Cab Sessions

Chris Pattinson: On the eve of a new Channel 4 series, the Black Cab Sessions' music director reveals his five favourite performances