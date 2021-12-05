Bonnie Prince Billy
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy: Blind Date Party review – revelatory fun with old favourites
4 out of 5 stars.
The left-field giants are full of surprises on an electrifying set of covers of everyone from Steely Dan to Silver Jews
Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: I Made a Place review – older, wiser and happier
4 out of 5 stars.
(Domino)
The Resistance Now Sam Gleaves's Ain't We Brothers and the value of listening – protest playlist No 3
Every week we will bring you a Resistance Now track chosen by a current artist. Lanre Bakare talks to Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, who picks Sam Gleaves – Ain’t We Brothers
Angel Olsen review – hear her roar
4 out of 5 stars.
The spectral-voiced ‘queen of sad’ challanges her fans to keep up with a groove-laden assault on folksy cliche
Angel Olsen: indie's dark star tackles 'the complicated mess of being a woman'
She made her name with angsty alt-country, but now she’s tired of being blue. The singer-songwriter discusses her new album and why it’s bigger than gender and sex
This week's new live music Joey Bada$$, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Robert Plant: this week’s new live music
Joey Bada$$ | Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy | Robert Plant | Steve Hauschildt | Abdullah Ibrahim | The Gospel According To The Other Mary
Skye Sherwin: a good look Skye Sherwin's A Good Look
From Olive Oyl to Tygers, this is the month in pop culture visuals
The playlist The Playlist: Americana
From the heartland rock of Philadelphia's Strand of Oaks to the gospel of Alabama-born Naomi Shelton to the latest Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, here's a new playlist from Laura Barton
Angel Olsen: 'I had to learn someone else's songs. Now I teach people my material'
The ghostly folk exponent talks to Tom Lamont about her time in Bonnie Prince Billy's band and why it's hard keeping festival crowds happy
Bill Callahan: Dream River – review
4 out of 5 stars.
With his 15th album Bill 'Smog' Callahan is surely the natural heir to Leonard Cohen, writes Kitty Empire
The populist Populist: Items of interest this week
From Curb's Jeff Garlin's car park arrest to Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's bizarre show for puppets and children
Old music Old music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – You Remind Me of Something (The Glory Goes)
Peter Walker: Will Oldham comes so freighted with associations that the best way to convert a newcomer is to play him by accident
New music New music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – I See a Darkness
Michael Cragg: Will Oldham's been revisiting his back catalogue, turning a depressofest into a bit of a hoedown
David Byrne: head collaborator
A soundtrack with Will Oldham for a film about a Nazi-hunting rock star. An opera about Imelda Marcos with Fatboy Slim. David Byrne's collaborations continue to amaze
Music blog Best of the Black Cab Sessions
Chris Pattinson: On the eve of a new Channel 4 series, the Black Cab Sessions' music director reveals his five favourite performances
