Bonnie Prince Billy

The Guardian
6 days ago
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Jie_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy: Blind Date Party review – revelatory fun with old favourites

4 out of 5 stars.

The left-field giants are full of surprises on an electrifying set of covers of everyone from Steely Dan to Silver Jews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIiWp_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: I Made a Place review – older, wiser and happier

4 out of 5 stars.

(Domino)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6suc_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

The Resistance Now Sam Gleaves's Ain't We Brothers and the value of listening – protest playlist No 3

Every week we will bring you a Resistance Now track chosen by a current artist. Lanre Bakare talks to Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, who picks Sam Gleaves – Ain’t We Brothers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeJJT_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

Angel Olsen review – hear her roar

4 out of 5 stars.

The spectral-voiced ‘queen of sad’ challanges her fans to keep up with a groove-laden assault on folksy cliche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEgFl_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

Angel Olsen: indie's dark star tackles 'the complicated mess of being a woman'

She made her name with angsty alt-country, but now she’s tired of being blue. The singer-songwriter discusses her new album and why it’s bigger than gender and sex

  • Angel Olsen: indie's dark star tackles 'the complicated mess of being a woman'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUA0X_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

This week's new live music Joey Bada$$, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Robert Plant: this week’s new live music

Joey Bada$$ | Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy | Robert Plant | Steve Hauschildt | Abdullah Ibrahim | The Gospel According To The Other Mary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPynw_0dEX4jIZ00
Gallery

Skye Sherwin: a good look Skye Sherwin's A Good Look

From Olive Oyl to Tygers, this is the month in pop culture visuals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIKRH_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

The playlist The Playlist: Americana

From the heartland rock of Philadelphia's Strand of Oaks to the gospel of Alabama-born Naomi Shelton to the latest Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, here's a new playlist from Laura Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1YOe_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

Angel Olsen: 'I had to learn someone else's songs. Now I teach people my material'

The ghostly folk exponent talks to Tom Lamont about her time in Bonnie Prince Billy's band and why it's hard keeping festival crowds happy

  • Angel Olsen: 'I had to learn someone else's songs. Now I teach people my material'
  • Sun Kil Moon: Benji – review
  • 4 out of 5 stars.
  • Sun Kil Moon's Mark Kozelek bares all on this latest outing, and the results are captivating, writes Kitty Empire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgvKl_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

Bill Callahan: Dream River – review

4 out of 5 stars.

With his 15th album Bill 'Smog' Callahan is surely the natural heir to Leonard Cohen, writes Kitty Empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3Z8I_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

The populist Populist: Items of interest this week

From Curb's Jeff Garlin's car park arrest to Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's bizarre show for puppets and children

Published:

Old music Old music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – You Remind Me of Something (The Glory Goes)

Peter Walker: Will Oldham comes so freighted with associations that the best way to convert a newcomer is to play him by accident

  • Old music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – You Remind Me of Something (The Glory Goes)

New music New music: Bonnie 'Prince' Billy – I See a Darkness

Michael Cragg: Will Oldham's been revisiting his back catalogue, turning a depressofest into a bit of a hoedown

  • Trembling Bells and Bonnie Prince Billy: The Marble Downs – review
  • 3 out of 5 stars.
  • The maverick from Kentucky meets his match in Scotland's Trembling Bells, writes Kitty Empire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIVp2_0dEX4jIZ00
Published:

David Byrne: head collaborator

A soundtrack with Will Oldham for a film about a Nazi-hunting rock star. An opera about Imelda Marcos with Fatboy Slim. David Byrne's collaborations continue to amaze

Published:

Music blog Best of the Black Cab Sessions

Chris Pattinson: On the eve of a new Channel 4 series, the Black Cab Sessions' music director reveals his five favourite performances

The Guardian

Robbie Shakespeare obituary

Robbie Shakespeare, who has died aged 68 following kidney surgery, was the best known and most highly regarded bass player in Jamaica for a span of more than three decades from the late 1970s onwards. His drum and bass partnership with Sly Dunbar provided the rhythmic underlay – as Sly and Robbie – for many of the best works of reggae by artists such as Gregory Isaacs, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear.
Punknews.org

Billy Idol

Well, he still has got it. Billy Idol’s Roadside was delivered without much pomp and circumstance, so it seems that Billy just want to knock out a few fun rockers or Darkhorse Records (who has been releasing Joe Strummer material as well) wants to keep the first wave punkers in the mix. Either way, the release is exactly what you think it might be- Billy Idol’s classic punk-meets-rock-meets-pop sound pushed into the current age.
Variety

loudersound.com

rapradar.com

loudersound.com

Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Ted Nugent says “rotten, hateful, soulless” Dee Snider celebrated his COVID diagnosis

American singer, songwriter, guitarist and activist Ted Nugent has slammed Dee Snider over a comment that seemingly celebrated his COVID diagnosis. At the beginning of the pandemic, Nugent took a public stance refusing the COVID vaccine and tested positive for the infectious disease in April of this yer. Upon hearing the news, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick shared some news headlines on social media about Nugent supporting COVID conspiracy theories and captioned the post “How it started, how it’s going”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
