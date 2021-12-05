ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Romeo & Juliet review – Sergei Polunin is reunited with Alina Cojocaru, and his talent

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnRLg_0dEX4flf00
He’s back… Sergei Polunin in Romeo & Juliet at the Royal Albert Hall.

There’s been a lot of water under a few bridges in the almost 10 years since Sergei Polunin walked out of a rehearsal with Alina Cojocaru at the Royal Ballet and into his new life as ballet’s most notorious outlaw – a man who can more or less fill the Royal Albert Hall on the sheer pulling power of his name.

The prodigious dancing that propelled him to this status – along with his rebellious, tattoo-loving, drug-taking reputation – has not been much seen in recent years, as he neglected his technique in pursuit of different careers.

One of the best things about his London debut as Romeo in this new version of Romeo & Juliet by another Royal Ballet alumnus, Johan Kobborg, is that he is reunited with his talent. His jumps are high and light, his feet sharp. The choreography is tailored to his skills, but he doesn’t look as effortful as he has in some recent outings. His charisma holds the stage.

Another joy is that he is dancing with Cojocaru, looking ridiculously youthful for her 40 years, and with the fluid grace and ease that has always characterised her dancing.

But Kobborg hasn’t given either of them quite enough to work with. There are some intelligent ideas in this chamber version of the story, which reshapes Prokofiev’s score to just 90 minutes. David Umemoto’s set, with constricting towers and steep staircases like an Escher illustration, pinions them into place; they push their backs against its walls, tiny figures trapped by circumstance. The music after Tybalt’s death is used for an expressionistic pas de deux, with Juliet in red, all the horror of the bloodshed and the waste of their thwarted love revealed by the ferocity of their movements.

That encounter apart, though, Kobborg muffles the moments when they express their feelings; their meetings are full of small detail, but no big emotions. The steps are tender but not tragic. It all feels oddly muted.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

'Romeo + Juliet' director reveals favorite scene from 1996 movie

The popular 1996 Shakespearean romance drama “Romeo + Juliet” recently turned 25, and its director, Baz Luhrmann, is sharing with TODAY how he feels about the movie a quarter century later. Luhrmann, who has also directed films such as “The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!” and a 2022 feature on Elvis...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Polunin
Buffalo News

Review: Genesis reunites with fans in emotional two-hour set of hits in KeyBank Center

Genesis performed a lush two-hour set of beloved poetical ballads and jaunty, dance-inducing pop tunes at its sold-out KeyBank Center concert on Saturday night, ending a 13-year hiatus. The big love for this band was palpable, opening notes met with jubilant shouts of recognition and sing-alongs, largely encouraged by the gesturing of the man seated and singing front and center, former drummer Phil Collins.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo Juliet#Royal Ballet
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Josha Daniel showcases his expansive talent on "Awake" album

Dutch musician Josha Daniel crafts layered and hazy soundscapes for us to lose ourselves in on his second studio album Awake, showcasing a signature blend of electronic, dance and pop music embedded within transportive, synth-heavy instrumentals. Making a great first impression with the punchy stylings of opener “Fighting For,” Daniel...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Dr. Ozi Lends His Talents to Kompany and Vastive’s “Composer”

Dr. Ozi provides a massive remix to “Composer” by Kompany and Vastive as part of the Untouchable (Remixes) EP on Never Say Die!. With each release, Dr. Ozi continues to hone his already impressive production skills. The veteran producer is known for creating high-octane bass music that is sure to get you jumping out of your seat the minute you press play. Earlier this year, he graced fans with the Hive Mind PT. 1 EP, which brought forth tracks like “Pull the Pin” and “Black Pollen.” Now, to end the year, he’s provided a fiery remix to Kompany and Vastive’s track, “Composer” and we’ve got an exclusive listen ahead of the official release!
MUSIC
Variety

Studiocanal, Working Title Reveal Lily James, Shazad Latif’s First Look From ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’

Studiocanal and Working Title have revealed a first look from “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming cross-cultural British romantic comedy “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” The image features stars Lily James (“Rebecca,” the upcoming “Pam & Tommy”) and Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”), who will be seen as Captain Nemo in upcoming Disney Plus series “Nautilus.” The cast also includes Oscar-winner Emma Thompson (“Last Christmas”), Pakistani star Sajal Aly (“Mom”), Indian veteran Shabana Azmi (“The Empire”), Asim Chaudhry (“People Just Do Nothing”), Mim Shaikh (“Freehold”), Jeff Mirza (“Eternals”), Iman Boujelouah (“Kal & Cambridge), Mariam Haque (“Finding Alice”) and Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck). The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Tattoo
CBS New York

Broadway Dims Lights In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway paused Wednesday evening to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month at the age of 91. The theater community gathered on 45th Street at 6:30 p.m. to dim the lights on Broadway marquees. A revival of Sondheim’s “Company” paid tribute, along with other shows. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute To Stephen Sondheim  “The community is really showing up to say goodbye to someone who stood with us, not through the last year, but really through our lifetimes for folks as young as me,” theater fan Kristin Rose said. “I’m an opera singer. I recently moved to New York City, and he’s touched both the worlds of musical theater and opera,” theater fan Laura McHugh said. WATCH: Erin Davie & Others Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Sondheim’s long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Joined our friends on Broadway in dimming the lights for a legend, Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/hNZmiOMmsr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 9, 2021 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also dimmed the marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater to pay tribute to Sondheim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Letter: Pee Wee Ellis obituary

For a while in the 1990s, Pee Wee Ellis and his wife, Charlotte, lived in my village of Beckington, Somerset. I used to put together a band for the annual village fete, consisting mainly of youngsters; we managed a pretty good musical quality and varied repertoire. One year, Charlotte suggested...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

UK teenager who was mauled by crocodile feared losing foot

A British teenager who was mauled by a crocodile in southern Africa feared she would need to have her foot amputated, and said she felt “very lucky” during an interview from her hospital bed. Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was left with her right foot “hanging loose” and a dislocated hip after...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay s “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder's “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve's “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “tick, tick... BOOM!” and Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” AFI will also give special awards to Questlove's music documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.” The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy