Public Safety

Letter: Kenosha tragedy will be repeated if there are no consequences

By Frank Shirley
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

To the editor -- Yes, there are more guns in Kenosha and beyond. And it's becoming blatantly clear that the people with these guns all have a burning desire to take judicial action on their own, as if someone had deputized them....

Roanoke Times

Editorial: Consequences for parents of school shooters

Prosecutors in the recent Michigan school shooting by a 15-year-old student that left four dead also have filed manslaughter charges against the shooter’s parents, whose gun he used. This should become standard practice for school shooting cases when the young shooters are only armed because of their parents’ carelessness. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canby Herald

Letters

Letters to the editor for the Dec. 8, 2021 edition - Drazan's repeated walkouts, ending the filibusterDoes Drazan have maturity to be governor? To the editor: Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) has announced her bid for Oregon governor. Good. The current GOP field is weak and uninspiring. Drazan adds both strengths and weaknesses to the table. Her strengths are common sense and moderation. She hasn't been subsumed with Trump mania. I applaud her. But I am opposing Rep. Drazan for one simple reason -- walkouts. Rep. Drazan has a bad habit of fleeing to Idaho when things don't go...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mother of suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy writes letter to victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The mother of a man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the victims of the tragedy. A letter signed by Dawn Woods, the suspect’s mother, was sent to WDJT. In the letter, Woods acknowledged her son’s history of mental illness and said that her son was both unwilling and unable to seek treatment: “We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed.”
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gop
Reading Eagle

Letter: Foolish bail policies lead to tragedy at holiday parade

Waukesha, Wis., was having a Christmas parade to celebrate the season. Most people know how good it feels to be celebrating Christmas and going to a parade. On this day a deranged person (I won’t call him a man) had other plans. He drove an SUV into the parade, killing six people and injuring 62 others who were celebrating the holiday season. One of those people was an 8-year-old boy who never got to enjoy another Christmas. This young fellow was denied his future due to a human void of compassion for one’s fellow man.
WAUKESHA, WI
City Journal

Closures and Consequences

School closures are persisting, and not just because of Covid-19. Across the country, officials have closed schools to solve other, long-standing issues that predate the pandemic. As education site The 74 has reported, 621 schools across 58 districts announced new closures, many of which weren’t virus-related, during the last full week of November. Burbio, a data company that has monitored school reopening patterns during the pandemic, has identified nearly 1,000 school districts that have enacted temporary closures during the 2021–22 school year. Reasons for these sudden disruptions have ranged from teacher burnout to mental health and staff shortages; some officials have even justified closures by citing the need to perform “deep cleanings” of school facilities, despite scant evidence that Covid is transmitted via surfaces.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

California Murder Case Takes Big Turn In Court

A California murder case that captivated the nation is about to take a big turn in court. Scott Peterson plans to speak out this morning when he's re-sentenced for killing his pregnant wife and their unborn son. It happened in 2002 on Christmas Eve, just a month before Laci was due to give birth. Her family will be there today and making statements as well. Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year because of an error made by a judge. A hearing in February will determine if he gets a new trial. "The People submit to the Court that the only sentence available for this defendant is a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to life for the murders of Laci and Conner," Peterson's wife and unborn son, the prosecutor's December filing stated.
CALIFORNIA STATE

