Letter: Unvaccinated are wasting our time and money

Sarah Shurtleff: Weeds: In the eye of the beholder. With regard to the recent article about folks in Lyons who pull weeds (“Weed Posse outlaws noxious plants in Lyons, providing justice to native species,” Nov. 29); there are no “weeds.” There are only plants that self seed, grow robustly and prolifically without human intervention, are highly adapted to their ecosystems and typically unwelcome by gardeners and landscapers. Fair enough. We all have our preferences and there are trends in gardening as much as any other field of human creativity. But it’s important to note that many so-called weeds have culinary, nutritional and other attributes that make them important contributors. Elderberry, mullein, nettles etc are all herbal remedies. Before there was Big Pharma there was herbal medicine and in many parts of the globe, still is. New discoveries are being made in our time of the elements that these unsung plants can play in human health. And when our country was covered from the Mississippi to the mountains by the Great Plains, covered in “weeds,” it was said to be a lush and gloriously beautiful sight which sustained a range of bird and animal and nomadic human life.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO