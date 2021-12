Efficiency is to electric cars what what miles per gallon are to infernal combustion engines. It’s the one metric that allows us to distinguish the truly great cars from the also rans. The Polestar 2 and the Tesla Model 3 are both battery-electric sedans. In many respects, the cars are quite similar. The single-motor front-wheel-drive Polestar lists for $45,900 plus a $1300 delivery charge. The single-motor rear-wheel-drive Model 3 lists for $46,490 plus a $1200 delivery charge. You could call it a draw between the two cars except that the Polestar qualifies for a $7500 tax credit in the US and the Tesla no longer does. That’s significant.

