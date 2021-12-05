ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdMQM_0dEX3Kfz00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 13 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball off to running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Goff has passed for 2,280 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (241-of-358), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions (207.3 yards per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff accounts for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 358 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Goff's 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.
  • This week Goff will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 ypg) on 35-of-50 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Christen Harper? Age and career of Jared Goff's girlfriend explored

Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Christen Harper, posted a video reacting the Lions’ victory against the Vikings on Sunday 5 December 2021, so fans now want to know more about her, including her age and career. Their victory in nearly a year, the Detroit Lions ended their 364-day loss streak after Jared...
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Cbs#Nfc North
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions game-winning TD set to Titanic music is amazing [Video]

On Sunday, the Lions seemingly tried everything they could to blow a two-score game against the Minnesota Vikings, but when all was said and done, they scored a game-winning TD as time expired to pick up their first win of the season. By now, you have probably seen Jared Goff’s...
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
The Big Lead

Dan Campbell Gave Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp a Bear Hug After the Lions First Win

The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings today to avoid a winless season. For Lions fans it must have been pretty fun, but for the Lions organization it looks like the greatest feeling in the world. The elation was obvious on the field and the celebration carried into the locker room where things got a little emotional. And Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp learned what it means to get a hug from Dan Campbell.
NFL
NESN

Furious Vikings Fans Rip Kirk Cousins For Smiling After Loss To Lions

Most people should feel good for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. They’ve fought hard all season but have been unable to push through and get a win, up until Week 13. And while many should feel good about the Lions, the Minnesota Vikings and their fans rightfully shouldn’t. So it...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy