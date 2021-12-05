Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 13 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball off to running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has passed for 2,280 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (241-of-358), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions (207.3 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Lions have called a pass in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 358 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Goff's 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.

This week Goff will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 ypg) on 35-of-50 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

