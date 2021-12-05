ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Ways in which new species can develop

By TERRY THOMAS
Post Register
 6 days ago

Most scientists believe that we are in the midst of the sixth global extinction event where species are fading out at an accelerated pace. Being the sixth extinction means that there were five previous ones, including the one that removed dinosaurs from the planet. The difference is that this extinction event...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Species#Plants And Animals#Hiroshima#Radiation#Princeton University#Geospiz Fortis
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
scitechdaily.com

How Did Crocodiles Survive the Asteroid That Wiped Out the Dinosaurs?

There are two main reasons crocodiles survived the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs. First, crocodiles can live for a very long time without food. Second, they lived in places that were the least affected when the asteroid hit Earth. When the asteroid hit earth. About 66 million years ago, dinosaurs...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

The wild cocoons of a new species of Japanese parasitoid wasp

A unique "star" was discovered from the Ryukyu Islands, a biodiversity hot spot in subtropical Japan: a star-shaped structure that turned out to be the cocoon mass of a new species of parasitoid wasp. Researchers Shunpei Fujie (Osaka Museum of Natural History), So Shimizu, Kaoru Maeto (Kobe University), Koichi Tone (Okinawa Municipal Museum), and Kazunori Matsuo (Kyushu University) described this parasitoid wasp as a new species in the open-access Journal of Hymenoptera Research.
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

New species of armoured dinosaur had a tail shaped like a fern frond

A new species of ankylosaur found in Chile had a unique tail unseen in any other member of this dinosaur family. The discovery sheds light on the mysterious origins of ankylosaurs in the southern hemisphere. Ankylosaurs were quadrupedal, herbivorous dinosaurs that roamed Earth throughout the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. They...
WILDLIFE
Daily Aztec

New species and genus of bird identified in Bolivia

Professors and students at San Diego State have helped identify a new species and genus of a bird named the Inti Tanager. The Inti Tanager is found in the Yungas region of Bolivia as well as southern Peru. The Inti Tanager is an intratropical migrant that resides in the deciduous forest during the rainy season and moves to the lower slopes of the Andes during the dry season. Inti is translated to Sun in the Quechua language which is representative of the bird’s bright yellow feathers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Florida Star

Dino-Sword: New Species Of Dinosaur With Vicious Sting In The Tail

Researchers have found the near-complete skeleton of a new species of dinosaur with a unique weapon resembling an Aztec macuahuitl war club on its tail. The discovery of the bones of the dinosaur, named Stegouros elengassen, was described in the journal Nature. The find in the Río de Las Chinas...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Grad student finds a new saber-toothed species in a museum collection

There's a new saber-toothed predator in town—and it's been hiding in plain sight. The fossil specimen, unearthed in Wyoming, was on display for decades at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. When it went off-exhibit in 2017 during a museum renovation, UO graduate student Paul Barrett finally got a closer look.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tropical forests can regrow in two decades without human interference, study finds

Tropical forests can regrow surprisingly quickly on abandoned lands, according to a new study that provides fresh insights for climate change mitigation. Scientists have found that tropical forests have the potential to regrow by about 78 per cent if left untouched by humans for about 20 years, showed research published in the journal Science on Thursday. Although tropical forests worldwide have disappeared rapidly due to deforestation, the international team of scientists, including those from Wageningen University in The Netherlands, say these secondary forests can play an important role in climate change mitigation and biodiversity and ecosystem restoration. Currently, tropical...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New succulent species of Euphorbia discovered in Kenya

During a field investigation in open deciduous woodlands covered by lava outcrops in Makueni County, southern Kenya, in September 2018, a shrubby Euphorbia with densely stellate hairs on the abaxial leaf surface attracted the attention of a research team. Soon afterward, the researchers revisited the area, performed more careful observations on its morphological characters, and collected enough specimens for further study.
WILDLIFE
AFP

Wetlands destruction driving 'sensitive' dragonflies to brink

The destruction of wetlands is driving a decline of dragonflies around the world, with one sixth of species of the magnificently colourful insects threatened with extinction, conservationists said on Thursday. A report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature presented the first assessment of all 6,016 dragonfly and damselfly species globally, and found that at least 16 percent of them risked going extinct. Their decline was a symptom of widespread loss of the marshes, swamps and free-flowing rivers they breed in, driven mainly by the expansion of unsustainable agriculture and urbanisation around the globe, IUCN said in the update of its "Red List" of threatened species. "By revealing the global loss of dragonflies, today's Red List update underscores the urgent need to protect the world's wetlands and the rich tapestry of life they harbour," IUCN director general Bruno Oberle said in a statement.
ANIMALS
Cosmos

Can any species win from climate change?

When it comes to climate change, scientists are finding that killer whales may be nature’s equivalent of rich Westerners: able to move, adjust, and perhaps even profit from it, when others less fortunate are unable to do so. It’s not a perfect analogy, but the animals do have something...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy