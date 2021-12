The poet William Congreve first wrote, “Music hath charms to soothe the savage breast,” back in the 1600s, but the saying still applies to this day. There’s just something about music that calms the mind and body, and as it turns out, the power of music doesn’t just apply to humans. Studies have shown that animals prefer music that’s similar in pitch and tone to the sounds their own species make. Perhaps that’s why cows can’t seem to get enough of violin music? Or why dogs dig the guitar? Who knows — we’re not scientists, we just love animals enjoying their favorite tunes!

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO