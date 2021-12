Testing rules for arrivals to the UK have reverted largely to where they were months ago.The latest government U-turn, just a week after the red list was revived and testing rules toughened, requires pre-departure tests for travellers to the UK. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?The government has added extra Covid-19 checks for everyone aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia. This is in addition to the PCR test on arrivals that was introduced on 30 November. The move adds cost and complexity to Christmas and New...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO