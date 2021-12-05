Ribbon Cutting held at Community 1st Credit Union in Atlantic

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Community 1st Credit Union on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nishna Valley Credit Union in Atlantic merged with Community 1st of Ottumwa early this fall, and the merge was brought on when both simultaneously reached out to one another about the idea.

Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO or Community First, shared that the organization is passionate about rooting themselves in small communities such as Atlantic and providing a personalized services to their customers while also giving back to the community.