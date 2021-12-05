ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a warm end to the weekend

By Nate Splater
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible throughout the day. Southerly winds boost highs to the low 60s. A cold front will dig into the region this evening and kick off...

abc17news.com

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WUPE

The Berkshire Weekend Forecast…Warm Temps and Rain Tomorrow…

The Berkshires will get a taste of early spring tomorrow before winter has even arrived which will officially be the case on December 21. Temps already started to warm in the city today and will climb into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. The warm temps will be accompanied by rain with an 80% chance of precipitation on Saturday predicted by the National Weather Service. Sunday we will experience seasonable temperatures with a high only in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wbtw.com

Warm start to the weekend

Warmer weather is on the way to start the weekend. A warm front moving through the area tonight is bringing clouds and a few showers. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures staying in the 50s. Much warmer weather tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy with high temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night with showers. This rain will move away by Sunday morning, and it will be much cooler Sunday with highs near 60. High pressure will control our weather next week with sunny, dry weather. We will see a warming trend with highs in the 60 for the first half of the week, then 70s for the second half of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm With A Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cooler Weather Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you like the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been having here in South Florida then you’re in luck, the weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures each morning will be just at or above 70 degrees with fog developing over the interior and possibly impacting the east coast metro areas. It quickly burns off with the December sunshine which will have no trouble pushing temperatures back above 80 degrees. A stronger ocean breeze develops Saturday and Sunday so the highs will occur a little earlier, maybe between 1-2 PM. Then a comfortable east breeze will drop temperatures into...
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm weekend ahead along with the morning fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure anchored over the state we can expect to see more of the same on Saturday with fog in the morning then mostly sunny by late morning through the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s near the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph.
SARASOTA, FL
KDVR.com

Windy weekend with sunshine and warming temps

DENVER (KDVR) — After getting the latest snowfall on record (and tied for the longest snowless streak) on Friday morning, the rest of this system has cleared out and dry conditions for the weekend. As clouds clear out, temperatures are dropping and winds are staying gusty meaning wind chill...
DENVER, CO
Free Lance-Star

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be warm but windy

Gusty winds in the Fredericksburg area will accompany a strong cold-front passage on Saturday. Thursday’s temperature regime resembled that of January, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the mid-40s. Today—Friday— that will change as a warm front works it way northward. Area thermometers will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon even without much sunshine, with clouds ruling the skies much of today. As that boundary approaches, a few showers are possible in and around Fredericksburg after the lunch hour, but rain amounts will be light.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA

