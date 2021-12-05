The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

October might be behind us and most movie fans might be looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, but Netflix released a gift for horror fans today with our first looks at the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The photos themselves might not shed too much light on what to expect from the outing, with one image featuring the young stars and potential victims from the new film, as well as the silhouette of the iconic Leatherface himself. You can check out the all-new photos below and see the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre when it lands on Netflix on February 18, 2022.

