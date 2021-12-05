ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

 6 days ago

The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Partnership with Netflix

Having just debuted her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. Berry has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes the week after Berry’s Bruised debuted on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and  No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Announces Production Company, Netflix Partnership

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking his talents—and his new production company—to Netflix. On Tuesday, the Emmy winner announced the launch of the company House Eleven10, as well as a creative partnership with Netflix to coincide with it, Deadline reports. With the company named after his childhood home in Oakland, Abdul-Marteen will be working on projects for the streaming giant that he will both produce and star in.
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

ViacomCBS Signs Diverse U.K. Writers With First Look Deals Ahead of Paramount Plus Launch

Ahead of the early 2022 U.K. launch of Paramount Plus, VIS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, has signed five emerging writers from underrepresented groups. One of the main criteria for choosing this group is their “potential to collaborate on distinctive development projects intended for Paramount Plus,” according to a statement from VIS. The five writers will have the opportunity to pitch five ideas to VIS over two years. VIS commits to commissioning at least two projects to the treatment stage of development, and of those at least one will be taken to script.
BUSINESS
Antoine Fuqua
UPI News

Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Training Day and The Magnificent Seven filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has signed a deal to make movies and documentaries for Netflix. The first-look partnership, which was announced Friday, continues the director-producer's relationship with the studio after the success of their thriller, The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. "Working...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Directors of Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ discuss the Netflix project

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the two directors behind the forthcoming Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, have shared some details about the Netflix project. The “intimate” three-part film – which was first revealed during Netflix’s livestream TUDUM event back in September – will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career; it promises to showcase “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.
MUSIC
gamingideology.com

Netflix gives a first look at the upcoming live-action series

After Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the new mixed-disc movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Resident Evil fans’ hopes rest in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series. Netflix is ​​now showing a first teaser. The new series tells a new story in two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre First Look and Premiere Date Released

October might be behind us and most movie fans might be looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, but Netflix released a gift for horror fans today with our first looks at the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The photos themselves might not shed too much light on what to expect from the outing, with one image featuring the young stars and potential victims from the new film, as well as the silhouette of the iconic Leatherface himself. You can check out the all-new photos below and see the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre when it lands on Netflix on February 18, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
digitalspy.com

Vikings spin-off confirms Netflix premiere date as first look is unveiled

Netflix has confirmed the release of spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, based on the History Channel's series Vikings. The new series will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday February 25 and the story will take place a century after the events of the original show. Netflix has released first-look images...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases First Look At ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

In a recent tweet teasing their upcoming titles for 2022, Netflix unveiled the first images for their spin off of the History Channel’s Vikings series: Vikings Valhalla. Created by Michael Hirst (The Tudors, Vikings) the original show followed famed viking Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons raiding and pillaging during the height of the Viking age.
TV SERIES
Decider

Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership with Netflix, Will Appear At Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022

Netflix, which has launched a handful of comedy specials and comic-led series, has announced a mega comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles in 2022. But admist the dozens of names Netflix has announced is a controversial choice: Dave Chappelle, who recently caused mayhem for the company after fans commented on a number of transphobic comments in his special, The Closer.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
TV & VIDEOS
asapland.com

‘The Witcher’: Netflix confirms season 2 premiere in 2021 with first behind-the-scenes look at new episodes

It has been more than a year since we saw ‘The Witcher’ and at this point the most normal thing would be that Netflix would have released its second season. However, between the fact that it is a production that requires so much deployment and the delays caused by the coronavirus, the news now is that the filming of its new episodes has finally been completed.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Break Down That Dazzling Car Chase, and the Debut of [SPOILER] in Episode 4

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses plot points in Episode 3 and Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” currently streaming on Disney Plus. For its first four series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios hired a single filmmaker to direct every episode of the season (including Matt Shakman for “WandaVision” and Kate Herron for “Loki”). On “Hawkeye,” however, Marvel split director duties between Rhys Thomas (“Documentary Now!”), who helmed the first, second and sixth episodes of the season, and the team of Bert and Bertie (“Troop Zero”), who helmed Episodes 3 through 5. The process meant that Bert and Bertie had to step to...
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Where is Nancy McKeon in 2021 as she misses Facts Of Life reunion?

As part of the latest Live in Front Of A Studio Audience special, which recreates classic sitcoms live, the original cast of The Facts Of Life reunited. Nancy McKeon was absent from the cast reunion, however, leaving fans wondering where she is now. We take a look at what Nancy McKeon has been up to in 2021.
TV & VIDEOS

