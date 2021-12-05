Novak Djokovic: the domain is creaking

The game is about to start and it is a good time to review some of the most curious facts and figures about the Davis Cup Finals of 2021. Of the 88 players nominated for the Davis Cup Finals, there are: 8 players who have won a title Davis Cup at least once in their careers - Pablo Carreno (ESP), Marin Cilic (CRO), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Richard Gasquet (FRA), Marcel Granollers (ESP), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA), Feliciano Lopez (ESP) and Mate Pavic (CRO) • 3 Grand Slam winners in singles - Marin Cilic (CRO), Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Daniil Medvedev (RTF) • 16 Grand Slam winners in doubles - Simone Bolelli (ITA) , Juan-Sebastian Cabal (COL), Robert Farah (COL), Fabio Fognini (ITA), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA), Kevin Krawietz (GER), Feliciano Lopez (ESP), Nicolas Mahut (FRA), Oliver Marach ( AUT), Nikola Mektic (CRO), Mate Pavic (CRO), John Peers (AUS), Vasek Pospisil (CAN), Rajeev Ram (USA), Joe Salisbury (GBR) and Jack Sock (USA) • 11 players who have won at least an Olympic medal - Pablo Carreno (ESP), Marin Cilic (CRO), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Richard Gasquet (FRA), Aslan Karatsev (RTF), Karen Khachanov (RTF), Mate Pavic (CRO), John Peers (AUS ), Nikola Mektic (CRO), Rajeev Ram (USA), Andrey Rublev (RTF) and Jack Sock (USA) • 13 players making their Davis Cup debut this week - Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), Alex Bolt (AUS), Nikola Cacic (SRB), Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB), Tomas Machac (CZE), Fabian Marozsan (HUN), Lorenzo Musetti (ITA), Rajeev Ram (USA), Arthur Rinderknech (FRA), Joe Salisbury (GBR), Nino Serdarusic (CRO ), Jannik Sinner (ITA) and Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) • 2 players who won the Junior Davis Cup - Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (2018) and Marcel Granollers (ESP) (2002) • 41 players over 30 years old - the The oldest is Robert Lindstedt (SWE), 44.

