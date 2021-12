An Apsalooka man’s legacy will soon extend to the California coast. A University of Southern California building will be dedicated this spring as the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs, honoring the man who earned his graduate degree at the university. His degree was one of many distinctions that Medicine Crow earned throughout his life, which took him from the Crow Nation, to academia and to the battlefield.

