Rye Cove High School is searching for a new head football coach as Cheyenne Osborne was informed on Dec. 7 that he no longer held the position. “I have spent over half of my life here and had prepared to spend even more,” Osborne said in a statement. “I have given everything I have to this school and program but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I fully believe if things are supposed to happen they usually do. I have had the pleasure to work with wonderful coaches and be around great groups of young men.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 HOURS AGO