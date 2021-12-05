ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Oklahoma 'riot law' is an attack on free speech

By Karen Fleming, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

The Oklahoma “riot law” is in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, which states “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech .. or peacefully assembly, and to petition the Government for a...

tulsaworld.com

completecolorado.com

Bingham: Colorado’s free speech trampling needs a SCOTUS rebuke

I’m about to describe what should be a simple First Amendment case. Lorie Smith of Colorado has a business designing websites for special events, including weddings. Lorie is a Christian who holds the traditional belief that marriage is the union of one man and one woman, and she is not willing to design websites that promote alternative models of marriage, like same-sex or polygamous marriages.
COLORADO STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Rep. Murray: Laws damaging free speech, women's health, education snuck into NH budget

This legislative year was unlike any other. The shift to a Republican majority in the legislature resulted in business most unusual. It is important that we stay informed about the effects of this shift, not forget the outcomes resulting from this year’s careless statutes and the damage these policies are causing in NH. These policies are redefining NH Granite Stater values that do not serve our long-held traditions.
LAW
arcamax.com

Free speech goes for companies, too: Federal judge blocks Texas social media law

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge in Austin has blocked Texas' new social media law — which targets Twitter, Facebook and other large platforms that Republicans accuse of censoring conservatives — as an unconstitutional violation of the companies' free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said the law known...
TEXAS STATE
Tulsa World

Letter: Irresponsible for elected officials to encourage military to disobey a lawful order

I am a Vietnam veteran. I was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star. I mention the National Defense Service Medal because I got that for volunteering to join the Navy during a time of war. My recruiter made it very clear to me that by joining the military I was giving up my civilian legal rights and was now subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
MILITARY
iheart.com

Ian Rosenberg The Fight for Free Speech

First Amendment expert Ian Rosenberg whose new comic-book style book is called The Fight for Free Speech: Ten Cases That Define Our First Amendment Freedoms. We'll talk about some very interesting Supreme Court cases and how free speech juris prudence has developed in the United States. Let's just say we have freer speech now than we used to, for which I'm very grateful.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor Nov. 27: Solar power, Biden, and free speech

Coal is the largest CO2 emitter on the planet and the single biggest contributor to climate change and yet Arizona has coal-fired power plants still operating. Why is this the case when Arizona has a plentiful and easily available source of renewable energy, the sun?. I’m tired of the people...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Journal of Free Speech Law Panel on Regulating Social Media Platforms Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 am Pacific

UCLA's Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy and the University of Arizona's TechLaw Program are hosting a set of virtual public conversations between the Journal of Free Speech Law authors and executive editors. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will discuss essays by Mark Lemley, Jack Balkin, and Daphne Keller about the unintended consequences and practical limitations of proposals to regulate social media platforms:
POLITICS
videtteonline.com

Letter to the Editor: Vidette should not be 'platform for hate speech'

I'm an alumna of two degree programs here at ISU, currently pursuing another and also working for the University full time. I've also had a few of my letters featured by the Vidette. I encountered an archived (but very recent) letter to the editor that abuses the good faith of...
COLLEGES
The Holland Sentinel

Letter: When you riot, there are consequences

There seems to be a lot of whining after the verdict of "not guilty" on all counts was returned in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Our American citizens, the jurors, have spoken. I applaud their decision. When you riot, burn, destroy businesses and act like a vigilante like these rioters did, you put yourself in danger.
PROTESTS
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Coordinated Attacks By Pro-Developers?

What – is it only a coincidence that Michael Ray of Liberate Laguna and pro-development Councilmember Peter Blake publicly attacked outspoken activists in the media in the same week? Or maybe it’s a concerted effort to silence residents such as Michele Monda and others who defend residents’ rights and openly reject aggressive development agendas.
POLITICS
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA

