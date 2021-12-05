ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Set to Offer Edoaurd Mendy Improved Contract

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea are set to offer goalkeeper Edouard Mendy an improved contract, according to reports.

The goalkeeper has been in impressive form and was named as the second-placed winner in the Yashin Award.

As per Football Insider, Mendy is set to be offered a new and improved deal by the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Bm3u_0dEWyvpB00
IMAGO / Action Plus

The report states that a Chelsea source revealed Mendy is in line for an improved deal after his fine form so far this season.

He currently earns around £60,000-a-week but is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, so is expected to receive a muchly improved contract offer.

Football Insider continues to state that 'Chelsea chiefs are aware that Mendy’s deal is not in line with the first-team regulars in Thomas Tuchel’s side and are fearful he could be tempted by rival offers'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jb8i_0dEWyvpB00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Since his arrival, Mendy has played a crucial role for Chelsea as he displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Blues' starting XI on the way to lifting the Champions League trophy.

This season, he has conceded just one goal in five appearances in the European competition.

He is considered a 'low earner' at Stamford Bridge and will likely be rewarded with an improvement in wages due to his fantastic performances for Tuchel's side.

More Chelsea Coverage

