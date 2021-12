For the first time this season, the San Antonio Spurs are going into a game with a winning streak – two and counting! Now, the team embarks on a three-game West Coast road trip as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers before going on to battle the 2 best teams in the league, the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. The Spurs will look to build upon the momentum of closing out a tough Boston Celtics team and putting away the Washington Wizards with a strong second half, led most notably by Derrick White’s 18-point 3rd quarter.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO