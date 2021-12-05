ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool 'Hopeful' of Mo Salah & Sadio Mane Availability for Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be available to face Chelsea in the New Year despite the African Cup of Nations in January.

The pair are set to jet off, along with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, for the competition in January.

However, as per Mail Sport, the German manager is confident that he will receive a boost for the top of the table clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1ucG_0dEWypWp00
IMAGO / Revierfoto

Mane is due to be in aciton for Senegal on the 10th of January, with Salah's Egypt playing a day later.

The Reds had been resigned to losing their players at the beginning of January and were preparing without them for the clash vs Chelsea on 2nd Janaury.

However, now Klopp believes he will have both players whilst Chelsea could be handed a boost if Edoaurd Mendy is involved.

Speaking on the possibility of having them available, Klopp said: "It's not decided yet. I am an optimistic person so I hope so, but it's not written in stone, not completely in our hands."

Liverpool leapfrogged Chelsea in the Premier League table on Saturday after a late winner vs Wolves, whilst the Blues lost to West Ham United in east London earlier on in the day.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

Liverpool Players Dominate Premier League Charts As Sadio Mane And Diogo Jota Close In On Mohamed Salah And Alisson Becker Gets Another Clean Sheet

Liverpool score twice for the 18th straight match with a 4-0 victory over Southampton, as players dominate the Premier League stats. Mohamed Salah leading the scoring and assists, with his fellow forwards following behind goals and Trent Alexander-Arnold second on assists. The reds won 4-0 for the second week running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Sport#German#Reds#The Premier League
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund Target Karim Adeyemi States He Wants To Follow The Path Of Superstars Such As Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi says that he would love to follow the same steps as former players of the Austrian Bundesliga team, Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. All three players play currently play for the two clubs that are wanting Adeyemi's signature. Both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Salah stars as Liverpool thrash Everton

Liverpool (AFP) – Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool showed no mercy on former manager Rafael Benitez to leave the Spaniard clinging to his job as Everton boss after losing the Merseyside derby 4-1. The Reds had won just one of their previous nine visits to Goodison, but were in complete control from the first whistle against Benitez’s men, who have now taken just two points from the last 24 on offer in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Diogo Jota: How Liverpool's 'perfect signing' broke up the Salah-Mane-Firmino frontline

The Portuguese has excelled since his £45 million move from Wolves last year, turning the Reds' Three Amigos into a new Fab Four. It was the perfect end to a perfect evening. With Liverpool 3-1 up at Goodison, and with the away end working its way through its extensive song list, Andy Robertson rolled a pass into the feet of Diogo Jota, a couple of yards inside the Everton penalty area.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Here are all the games Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will miss for Liverpool

2021 Africa Cup of Nations is almost here - with Liverpool fans wondering how long Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be missing from action. Jurgen Klopp has already incurred the wrath of some fans when he called AFCON a "little" tournament - though the German was speaking ironically, knowing that these two big stars will be a huge miss for the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds set to win the race for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Liverpool are set to offer Antonio Rudiger a big contract after his current Chelsea deal ends in the summer. That's according to reports that say that the German is also a target for clubs abroad and has even had talks with Carlo Ancelotti over a three-year deal at Real Madrid - but would much prefer to stay in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
539
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy