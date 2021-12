WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Treasure Coast Titans celebrated for just a few minutes before they all acknowledged that their work is not done yet. That said, it was a very impressive Friday night in Wellington, keeping the previously undefeated Palm Beach Central Broncos, featuring 3-star QB Ahmad Haston, off the scoreboard and winning the 8A regional title game 24-0. Eden James scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 63 yard score on the first drive of he game for the titans, setting the tone with their relentless running game. James ran for over 200 yards, as the Titans totaled close to 340 yards on the ground.

WELLINGTON, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO