Upton wary of possible reimursement cuts for Medicare providers

By Ken Delaney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The United States House will return for legislative business Tuesday, and Sixth District Congressman Fred Upton says they have a healthy end-of-year...

850wftl.com

Senate passes bill that starts process of raising debt limit

(WASHINGTON) — On Thursday evening, the Senate passed a bill that will start the process of raising the debt limit with only Democrats’ votes. Having gained the necessary support to clear the filibuster earlier Thursday afternoon, the Senate-passes legislation will permit a one-time change to Senate rules and allow Democrats to raise the federal borrowing limit by a simple majority.
Marietta Daily Journal

Expedited debt limit process, Medicare cuts delay bill advances

WASHINGTON — The Senate broke a logjam over the statutory debt limit Thursday, clearing a measure that would allow Democrats to increase the nation’s borrowing capacity on their own without any Republican assistance necessary. On a 59-35 vote, the Senate sent President Joe Biden a bill granting a...
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - House passes bill that includes debt ceiling deal to lift limit before December 15 deadline with only Senate Democratic votes

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that contains a provision that will allow the Senate to pass a debt ceiling hike with only Democratic votes. In a vote of 222 to 212, the House passed a bill that delays Medicare sequestration cuts for three months, which had rules to increase the debt ceiling tucked inside.
wirx.com

Upton Remembers Bob Dole

Congressman Fred Upton will pay his respects to the late Bob Dole when Dole’s body lays in state at the Capitol Thursday. Upton tells WSJM News he remembers Dole well as the two worked near each other and would sometimes share flights. Dole reminds Upton of a better time.
Modern Healthcare

House votes to avert looming Medicare cuts

Providers are poised to get relief from pending Medicare cuts under legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed Tuesday night on a party line vote, 222-212. It now heads to the Senate where it is expected to pass as soon as this week. The bill falls short of what providers...
hngn.com

Senate Approves Legislation To Help Congress Prevent US Government From Going Into Default by Raising Debt Ceiling Without Filibuster

The Senate approved new legislation on Thursday to pave the way through the last major hurdle in raising the debt ceiling of the United States federal government in an attempt to prevent a potential default. The situation came after 14 Republican lawmakers joined all Democratic officials in effectively ending the...
Fred Upton
New York Post

The worst spending bill ever: Democrats’ $1.9T ‘rescue’ is drowning us

Eight months after its enactment, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan continues to reveal itself as the most damaging spending bill enacted in decades. ARP was initially promoted primarily as health-care legislation to finance COVID vaccines and treatments (even though just 1 percent of its cost went towards vaccines and only 5 percent had any direct relation to health care) and secondarily as a relief bill. Instead, the legislation became a large grab bag of giveaways and economic “stimulus” provisions that even left-of-center economists such as Lawrence Summers, Jason Furman, and Mark Zandi warned was too expensive, too inflationary, too unnecessary, and too wasteful.
Axios

Vulnerable Dems urge Congress to preempt 2022 Medicare cuts

Vulnerable Democrats are urging President Biden and congressional leaders to act quickly to prevent the Medicare cuts that will take effect on the first day of the new year. Why it matters: Congress has little time to act before the Medicare reimbursement cuts kick in on Jan. 1, 2022, and there’s currently no vehicle on the table to push the legislation through.
MSNBC

The debt ceiling compromise shows Congress at its most ridiculous

After the Republican-imposed drama surrounding the debt ceiling in October, there was a sense of dread about the near future. The resolution two months ago prevented a default, but it also started the clock on a new potential crisis in December. The good news is, lawmakers resolved the matter and...
MedPage Today

Congress Passes Bill to Mitigate Medicare Payment Cuts

WASHINGTON -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to stave off nearly 10% in anticipated cuts to Medicare physician fees, leaving physician organizations relieved but also annoyed at having to once again wait until the last minute for deliverance. "Temporary payment fixes at the 11th hour to address cuts...
Daily Mail

House liberals back bill to cut working week to four days: Lawmakers say Americans 'can't simply go back to normal' after the pandemic and it's time to put 'people and communities over corporations and their profits'

Progressive House members are rallying behind a push for a four-day work week. The legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., would shorten the standard US work week from 40 hours to 32 hours by lowering the maximum threshold for overtime pay to kick in for non-exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Ohio Capital Journal

Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators on Wednesday called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work. At a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Sens. Martin Heinrich, (D-N.M.), and Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.), said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened species, relieve […] The post Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
McKnight's

Senators approve Medicare provider relief

Long-term care providers are closer to avoiding Medicare cuts that would reduce reimbursements by nearly 10% after a Senate vote Thursday evening. The lawmakers voted 59-34 for a bill that extends a moratorium on a 2% sequester cut through the end of March and delays a 4% budget-balancing cut known as PAYGO until 2023. The measure also would provide a one-year, 3% increase in the Medicare physician fee schedule.
eturbonews.com

Medicare Cuts: Congress Expected to Vote Tonight On New Bill

With only days to go, Congress is expected to vote tonight on a new bill that will mitigate devastating Medicare cuts and protect seniors. This new legislation introduced today will protect Medicare patients’ access to surgical care by mitigating some of the damaging cuts that are set to take effect in less than four weeks, according to the Surgical Care Coalition.
Florida Phoenix

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
