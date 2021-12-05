ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Only 1 new case of COVID-19; CAR score 0.7; hospitalizations 10

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of one (1) new case of COVID-19 from 200 specimens analyzed on December 4. Additional results are pending analysis and...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car#Covid 19#Immunization#Census#The Car Score
Fox 59

5,315 new COVID-19 cases, 80 additional deaths reported in Indiana as hospitalizations climb

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new positive coronavirus cases and 80 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.8% with a rate of 26.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.1% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Care home residents allowed only three visitors under new Covid guidance

Care home residents will be allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker under updated Government guidance announced as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron variant.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was “in order to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe in line with clinical advice”.It is understood the guidance will come into force from Wednesday.We are providing new measures to protect the social care sector from the #OmicronVariant of #COVID19.This includes:▶️updated guidance on care home visiting & testing▶️support for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 1,405 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths, 397 Hospitalizations Thursday

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, DHHS announced 1,134 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 1. Today’s results include 803 people who tested positive by PCR test and 331 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 15 new cases from Saturday, November 27 (1 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 639; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, November 28 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 695; an additional 243 new cases from Monday, November 29 (153 by PCR and 90 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,190; and an additional 12 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (4 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,239. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,251 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

New panhandle COVID-19 cases, deaths reported

Officials with Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) provided western Nebraska residents with the latest COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday afternoon. According to PPHD, 144 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past seven days. PPHD data shows the recent surge of cases peaked in early October with 458 cases confirmed the week beginning Oct. 3. Since then the week-to-week number of cases has slowly been declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 3,720 new COVID-19 cases, 51 additional deaths as hospitalizations top 1,100

BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 3,720 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 4.86 percent. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 885,548 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,151 deaths. There are currently 1,151 people hospitalized...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Peaking As Leaders Watch For Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Delta remains the dominant strain in Allegheny County, public health leaders discussed the status of the Omicron variant on Wednesday. Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Bogen said the new variant hasn’t reached the county yet, but she does believe it’s only a matter of time before it does. The county reported 767 new cases and 25 more deaths on Wednesday. The county is averaging about 650 new cases every day, Bogen said, and about 1% are reinfections, which suggests the vaccine is doing its job. The infection rate has reached 13.4%, which is very close to the high seen during last winter’s peak. About 4% of infections are undergoing sequencing by commercial labs to determine which variants are present. Dr. Bogen said she and other public health leaders are working to learn exactly how much of an impact Omicron will have locally and whether vaccines will put up a fight.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy